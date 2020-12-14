  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal government allows daily Kolkata-Delhi direct flights

By: |
December 14, 2020 7:23 PM

At present, New-Delhi flights are available thrice a week because of the ban imposed on direct flights from high prevalence places to Kolkata.

Months after stopping direct flights from Delhi to curb the spread of coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Monday gave its nod for daily direct flight from Delhi to Kolkata. “Daily direct flights in the Kolkata-Delhi sector allowed with immediate effect,” the state Information and Cultural Department said in a statement.

At present, New-Delhi flights are available thrice a week because of the ban imposed on direct flights from high prevalence places to Kolkata. Six cities were Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Indore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Surat.

Related News

More details awaited

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. West Bengal government allows daily Kolkata-Delhi direct flights
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SpiceHealth signs MoU with CCMB to launch dry swab RT-PCR tests
2Ram Lalla, Hanuman and other idols in Ayodhya get heaters, blankets in winter
3Ram Temple in Ayodhya Construction: Directors, professors of IITs, top structural experts to supervise work