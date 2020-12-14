West Bengal government allows daily Kolkata-Delhi direct flights

Months after stopping direct flights from Delhi to curb the spread of coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Monday gave its nod for daily direct flight from Delhi to Kolkata. “Daily direct flights in the Kolkata-Delhi sector allowed with immediate effect,” the state Information and Cultural Department said in a statement.

At present, New-Delhi flights are available thrice a week because of the ban imposed on direct flights from high prevalence places to Kolkata. Six cities were Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Indore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Surat.

