Well kept secrets! Lesser known roadtripping destinations you would love to explore

Here are some of the best lesser-known road trip destinations, perfect for the adventurous traveller in you.

By Deepak Ananth

Remember, Walt Whitman’s famous lines, “I take to the open road, Healthy, free, with the world before me.” Clearly, Walt Whitman was surely on to something when he said this. And we couldn’t agree more with his outlook on road trips. Often, if you ask around for road trip destination ideas, you’re usually greeted with a list of well-known places that you’ve most probably been to before. We put together a list of lesser-known, yet equally, if not more epic than the regular suggestions. We’ll let you in on a few of our favourite secret destinations.

Agumbe, Karnataka

It has everything a road tripper dreams of. It’s green, serene, untouched, filled with winding roads through the forests and is blessed with ample rain. In fact, Agumbe receives the highest rainfall in South India. No wonder it’s known as the Cherrapunji of the South. What makes Agumbe even more special is that its Malgudi village from R.K. Narayan’s novel Malgudi Days is Agumbe itself!

Gandikota, Andhra Pradesh

The Grand Canyon, as it’s fondly known is a destination that should be on every traveller’s list. The huge canyon has been formed by the river flowing through the Erramala Hills over thousands of years. The spectacular views from the top make the trip worthwhile, no matter how much the distance. A short drive away are the Belum Caves, and the ruins of the Gandikota Fort.

Samsing, West Bengal

A lesser-known hill-station, Samsing is home to dense forests, daunting hills, picturesque views around every turn and some of the most beautiful tea gardens. If you’re looking for peace and quiet, this place called Samsing is the best, look no further. It’s a hill-station that’s stuck in time, with little to no signs of modernisation leaving it pure and pristine, quiet and serene. A perfect break from the busy city life.

Bundi, Rajasthan

If history is what you seek, then head to Bundi. A lesser-known destination of the Royal State, Bundi boasts of being home to a number of tribes over the centuries. It has witnessed a number of battles and wars and many tales of bravery. Bundi is also blessed with an abundance of natural beauty, being surrounded by a number of rivers, lakes and waterfalls – a relatively rare sight in Rajasthan.

Harshil, Uttarakhand

The perfect destination when you want to find yourself. You’re assured of solitude and peace at Harshil. Harsil is situated along the Bhagirathi river hidden in the magnitude of the Himalayas and the dense forests abundant with pine and deodar.

Take a drive here to find multiple apple orchards and numerous trekking trails, each more stunning than the other. It’s perfect for a family outing, adventure trip or a romantic getaway.

(The columnist is Core Member, The Road Trips Co. Views expressed are the author’s own.)