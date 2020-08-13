Web check-in through WhatsApp? Check how and full list of Spicejet services

Flyers can chat through the WhatsApp regarding their queries. (Reuters image)

SpiceJet customers now can do Web check-in via WhatsApp. Flyers can also check flight schedules, flight ticket cancellation, credit shell, travel guidelines, Covid-19 related information through WhatsApp without requiring to go to the SpiceJet website and mobile app. The no-frills airline has introduced ‘Ms Pepper’ which is a 24×7 automated customer service offered through WhatsApp. Through this Whatsapp service, your e-boarding pass will be delivered directly to your mobile phone. You need to Say “Hi” to the Whatsapp at 600 0000 006 anytime.

Flyers can chat through the WhatsApp regarding their queries. At a time when travellers are seeking extensive support from airline companies with minimum physical intervention to avoid COVID-19, SpiceJet’s Whatsapp service provides a seamless customer service experience to resolve queries related to travel guidelines among others through a simple conversation.

SpiceJet’s Whatsapp service also offers the functionality of connecting customers with a dedicated Customer Service Agent in case it is not able to help out with the desired solution to the query raised by the customer.

SpiceJet has recently offered in-flight entertainment services in Hindi and regional languages such as Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, and Gujarati.

Through the SpiceJet’s WhatsApp services, the airlines “tried to cater to all the important queries of our passengers who would otherwise call or visit the website for resolution and have made the process completely hassle-free. SpiceJet’s latest offering would help passengers not only save time and energy and get instant resolution to their queries but also access all the important information about their bookings at their fingertips,” said SpiceJet Chief Marketing Officer Debojo Maharshi.