‘We can see that India is the main market for Vietnam now’: Son Nguyen Thanh of VietJetAir

Valentine’s Day gave a chance to brands across industries to come up with innovative ideas. Even airline brands too joined the marketing blitz this year. To celebrate the 2023 Valentine’s Day, Vietjet, a Vietnam-based airline, launched a campaign – titled ‘Love Connection 2023’ – in India. During the special flight, passengers were surprised by a posh fashion show, presented by Vietjet’s representative cabin crew who was crowned Miss Grand Rayong 2022, together with models dressed in their cute Valentine’s Day outfits.

To discuss the same, we got in touch with Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty, and Nguyễn Thanh Sơn, Vice President of Vietjet. Here’s what they had to say:

What is the future plan of Vietjet to attract Indians?

Nguyễn Thanh Sơn – We can see that India is the main market for Vietnam now. We are planning to bring more flights to and from India. Currently, we are flying to New Delhi, Bombay, and Ahmedabad. In the future, we are planning to fly to 18 destinations in India. We were the first airline to fly to India after the COVID-19 pandemic. I believe that we can fly to more destinations within India in the future.

Are there any more announcements like Love Connection coming up in the future?

Nguyễn Thanh Sơn – Yes, we will have more such campaigns in the future. I think this has been an extremely successful campaign with the 77 couples you see here. In the future, we will try and do more than that.

Are you happy with the response the campaign received and do you have further planned to explore such ideas?

Nguyễn Thanh Sơn – We are very happy with the response we received. We see that the flights are full, yesterday when I flew from Ho Chi Minh to Mumbai, it was packed. The flight was full of happy Indian tourists. In the future, we can increase the frequency of flights.

What is the thought behind hiring more Indian staff in Vietjet flights?

Nguyễn Thanh Sơn – Yes, we hire a lot of Indian Air hostesses and stewards in an effort to make the flights more comfortable and hospitable for our Indian patrons.

What do you think about the campaign?

Sini Shetty – It is a lovely case, of getting love together. Falling in love all over again, including traveling with it and showcasing the beauty of Vietnam. It is a great initiative, and I am happy to be a part of this campaign.

Do you think such campaigns will encourage Indians to travel abroad more often?

Sini Shetty – Yes, of course. The entire campaign is something I have never come across and it entails a very fun experience. It is leverage to show people the beauty existing within Vietnam. Probably they will visit the country more often as they are falling in love with the idea of traveling abroad.

What has your overall experience been like with the campaign?

Sini Shetty – I have been associated with Vietjet ever since I won Miss India. It has been a huge honor to be associated with them. Vietnam is also one of my favorite destinations to travel to. I have seen my posters on the metro trains in Vietnam from my first-ever campaign with them. It has been a great experience and I am very happy to be associated with them. There are many more campaigns to come with them.