WATCH: The labour behind historic Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue at India Gate!

Recently, a 28 feet tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was installed at India Gate, New Delhi. Placed under the canopy, the black granite statue of the Indian leader is a centre of attraction for visitors. It is put behind India Gate. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Culture released a video showing the hard work behind the historic statue at the most iconic place in the national capital.

“The hard work behind the historic Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue at the India Gate! Sculptor @yogiraj_arun’s video on the process of making the #Netaji statue over 75 days, sculpting a 280-ton monolithic granite statue is breathtaking,” tweeted the ministry from its official Twitter handle.

In the video clip, one can see the different stages the statue has gone through, right from the beginning to the final installation.

Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj is the carver. To consult, research, and procure the record weighed and sized monolithic fine black granite block, Andhra Pradesh-based and Delhi-headquartered leading granite company Granite Studio India was selected.

It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8th September 2022. Netaji, the Prime Minister reminded, was proud of India’s heritage and at the same time, he wanted to make India modern.

“If after independence India had followed the path of Subhash Babu, what heights would the country be at today! But unfortunately, this great hero of ours was forgotten after independence. His ideas, even the symbols associated with them, were ignored”, the Prime Minister lamented.

“It is our effort that Netaji’s energy should guide the country today. Netaji’s statue on the ‘Kartavya Path’ will become a medium for that”, he said.and added “In the last eight years, we have taken many such decisions one after the other, which are imprinted with the ideals and dreams of Netaji. Netaji Subhash was the first head of Akhand Bharat, who freed Andaman before 1947 and hoisted the Tricolor. At that time he had imagined what it would be like to hoist the Tricolor at the Red Fort. I personally experienced this feeling, when I had the privilege of hoisting the Tricolor at the Red Fort on the occasion of 75 years of the Azad Hind government.”

