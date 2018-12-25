Watch: Passenger ropeway service begins from Bhawan to Bhairon Ghati for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

The work for this ropeway started in 2013. The distance between Bhawan and Bhairon Ghati is 1.5 km but the climb is very steep and tedious.

The much-awaited ropeway service between Bhawan(main shrine) and Bhairon Ghati at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir was inaugurated by the state’s governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday. It will take devotees just three minutes via this newly installed cable cars in ropeway to reach Bhairon Ghati from Vaishno Devi. There will be two cable cars, one each at both ends. It will cost devotees just Rs 100 per person to avail the service 45 pilgrims can travel at a time in the cable car.

The Passenger Ropeway Project has a carrying capacity of 800 persons per hour. It was earlier difficult to pay obeisance at Bhairon Ji Temple, particularly for the elderly and specially-abled pilgrims, owing to a steep climb to an altitude of 6600 feet.

The work for this ropeway started in 2013. Under the supervision of RITES, the project work had been undertaken by the joint venture of Garaventa AG, Switzerland and Damodar Ropeways Construction Co (P) Ltd, Kolkata. The electromechanical components and cabins of the ropeway have been imported from Switzerland.

The distance between Bhawan and Bhairon Ghati is 1.5 km but the climb is very steep and tedious. During tougher weather and snowfall, it is almost impossible to reach the Ghati and only 40-50 percent of the pilgrim visit Ghati during that period. The ropeway will be extremely helpful for elderly and specially-abled. It has been fully equipped with all safety norms as per relevant standards and codes.

The Vaishno Devi shrine is situated in a cave on Trikuta hill at an altitude of 5200 ft. The pilgrims undertake a trek from base camp at Katra situated some 12 km from the cave. The main deity in the cave is in the form of three natural rock formations called the Pindis. Unlike other shrines, there are no idols or statues inside the holy cave.