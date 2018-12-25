Watch: Passenger ropeway service begins from Bhawan to Bhairon Ghati for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 1:58 PM

The Vaishno Devi shrine is situated in a cave on Trikuta hill at an altitude of 5200 ft. The pilgrims undertake a trek from base camp at Katra situated some 12 km from the cave.

vaishno devi ropeway current status, vaishno devi ropeway, vaishno devi ropeway news, ropeway in vaishno devi, vaishno devi ropeway ticket booking, vaishno devi distance walk, vaishno devi ropeway booking, vaishno devi trolley, mata vaishno devi ropeway, mata vaishno devi shrine board room booking, vaishno devi cable car, ropeway at vaishno devi, vaishno devi temple history, vaishno devi latest news, vaishno devi ropeway ticket price, mata vaishno devi image, vaishno devi image, vaishno devi ropeway started, cable car in vaishno devi, vaishno devi newsThe work for this ropeway started in 2013. The distance between Bhawan and Bhairon Ghati is 1.5 km but the climb is very steep and tedious.

The much-awaited ropeway service between Bhawan(main shrine) and Bhairon Ghati at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir was inaugurated by the state’s governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday. It will take devotees just three minutes via this newly installed cable cars in ropeway to reach Bhairon Ghati from Vaishno Devi. There will be two cable cars, one each at both ends. It will cost devotees just Rs 100 per person to avail the service 45 pilgrims can travel at a time in the cable car.

The Passenger Ropeway Project has a carrying capacity of 800 persons per hour. It was earlier difficult to pay obeisance at Bhairon Ji Temple, particularly for the elderly and specially-abled pilgrims, owing to a steep climb to an altitude of 6600 feet.

Watch Video:

The work for this ropeway started in 2013. Under the supervision of RITES, the project work had been undertaken by the joint venture of Garaventa AG, Switzerland and Damodar Ropeways Construction Co (P) Ltd, Kolkata. The electromechanical components and cabins of the ropeway have been imported from Switzerland.

The distance between Bhawan and Bhairon Ghati is 1.5 km but the climb is very steep and tedious. During tougher weather and snowfall, it is almost impossible to reach the Ghati and only 40-50 percent of the pilgrim visit Ghati during that period. The ropeway will be extremely helpful for elderly and specially-abled. It has been fully equipped with all safety norms as per relevant standards and codes.

The Vaishno Devi shrine is situated in a cave on Trikuta hill at an altitude of 5200 ft. The pilgrims undertake a trek from base camp at Katra situated some 12 km from the cave. The main deity in the cave is in the form of three natural rock formations called the Pindis. Unlike other shrines, there are no idols or statues inside the holy cave.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Watch: Passenger ropeway service begins from Bhawan to Bhairon Ghati for Vaishno Devi pilgrims
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition