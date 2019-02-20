Watch: Kerala Tourism new global brand campaign ‘Human by Nature’

The minister launched a new brand campaign titled ‘Human by Nature’, a part of the marketing initiative to refurbish the perception of the southern state’s tourism sector.

In an initiative to reignite interest in Kerala as the must-visit tourist hotspot, Kerala Tourism has launched a new global brand campaign, ‘Human by Nature’, which offers a refreshing perspective of the state where human and nature fuse together in an enchanting spectacle. During the launch event, the tourism board premiered a three-minute destination campaign film. Shot in the enchanting locales of Kerala, the film offers a spectacular snapshot of the state as a mystical and transforming land that delivers an emotional experience for the traveler.

The ad-film was unveiled by actress Shobana, in the presence of Tourism Minister of Kerala, Kadakampally Surendran, Suman Billa, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Rani George, Secretary – Tourism, Kerala and P Bala Kiran, Director, Kerala Tourism.

Kerala Tourism’s Tweet:

Drawn from powerful human stories and set across five different terrains, this film is shot with a predominantly real-life cast and carefully strives to stay away from the trademark slickness of a typical commercial in its tone and treatment. #HumanByNature pic.twitter.com/o7XodBz7Ud — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) February 19, 2019

With the new global campaign, Kerala Tourism aims to attract tourists to the state that suffered huge losses in last year’s floods but has made vigorous efforts to completely wipe out the scars of the calamity in double-quick time.

In 2018, the Kerala tourism sector netted a record revenue of Rs 36,528 crore, clocking an annual rise of 8.5%. More than 167 lakh tourists had visited the state in 2018. Kerala identifies the US, UK, Gulf countries, Germany and France among the key global markets for its tourism industry, which is also a significant source of foreign exchange for the state.

Kerala is also in the process of reviving the heritage tourism projects in Alappuzha and Thalassery. To rope in more private investment, the state government is also coming up with a new avatar of its traditional snake boat race. Emulating the format of the Indian Premier League (IPL), private companies would be able to own boat race teams and participate in tournaments for the sport.

The new campaign comes nine years after the 2010 launch of ‘Your Moment is Waiting’ in London.