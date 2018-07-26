Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi opens its doors to public

Vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, inaugurated Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, the world’s first-ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s creator of destinations, in partnership with Warner Bros Entertainment, with an investment of US $1 billion.

The official inauguration ceremony took place in the Warner Bros Plaza at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. The ceremony included the first screening of the Warner Bros Cinema Spectacular, a captivating show that brings Warner Bros’ unparalleled film library to life. Guests were also treated to a series of festive celebrations incorporating the park’s beloved characters.

The opening of the Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi marks the latest addition to Yas Island’s offering of world-class tourism and entertainment attractions, and serves to strengthen the island’s position as a leading leisure and entertainment destination in Abu Dhabi, further enhancing UAE’s distinguished position on the world map.

During the tour, their Highnesses were briefed on the many elements which help bring the park’s immersive environments to life across its six lands. From the meticulously curated musical arrangements to the faithfully created landscapes, each land is uniquely designed to truly immerse guests in the places they’ve seen in movies, comic books and on TV.

“It is with great pride that we open Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island. This is a milestone moment for us as we continue to cement Abu Dhabi’s positioning as one of the world’s leading family and tourism destinations. I am confident that the addition of this theme park to our already rich portfolio will further enhance Yas Island’s offering,” said HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral.

“We’re delighted that our partnership with Warner Bros. has resulted in us delivering our promise of creating an attraction that will amaze and entertain both the young, and the young at heart,” added H.E. Al Mubarak.

Filled to the brim with endless family fun and adventures, the park transports guests to six expertly designed lands, including DC’s Metropolis and Gotham City, as well as Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros. Plaza. Home to a total of 29 exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows, the park will offer an incredible range of themed experiences. Guests will also enjoy authentically themed dining experiences, from grab-and-go eateries to full-service sit-down restaurants and cafes, as well as custom designed shops featuring bespoke Warner Bros. merchandise inspired by fan-favorite characters, some of which has been developed exclusively for the park.

“Warner Bros. has an almost-100-year legacy of producing and distributing high-quality entertainment to global audiences, and this world-class attraction continues that tradition in grand style,” said Kevin Tsujihara, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. “Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi literally brings our characters to life and provides fans a truly unique immersive entertainment experience. We couldn’t have better partners than our colleagues at Miral, and we look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship,” he continued.

The world-class theme park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Warner Bros animation characters like Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones, using state-of-the-art technology to create truly immersive environments and unforgettable experiences.