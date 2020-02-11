War of words over Konark’s iconic Sun Temple! No sculptures replaced, ASI confirms

The heritage site is renowned worldwide as one among India’s most known architectural marvels and cultural wonder. (IE)

War of words erupt on Twitter over Konark’s iconic Sun Temple! Curious to know what the controversy is all about and why Twitterati have been going into a tizzy over it? A controversy broke out when a Twitter user had tweeted out a collage of two images, conveying on the microblogging platform that the sculptures of the Sun Temple had been reportedly ‘disfigured’ under the guide of restoration by the Archaeological Survey of India. This tweet sent Twitterati into a tizzy and frenzy as speculations began over the sculptures.

It was implied from the Twitter user’s caption that the Archaeological Survey of India had replaced sculptures with plain-looking slabs at Konark’s iconic Sun Temple, Konark. The heritage site is renowned worldwide as one among India’s most known architectural marvels and cultural wonder.

The ASI was quick to address the issue by sending out a tweet, categorically dismissing the speculative rumours and stating that the two images of replacement of sculptures with plain slab stones is not only false and misleading, but these images shown in the tweet are from two different locations!

The tweet regarding replacement of sculptures with plain stones is false and misleading. The 2 images shown in the tweet are from different locations. The image with sculptures is from Natya Mandapa while the plain stones images are from the plinth of Jagmohana (the main temple). pic.twitter.com/FcT2Hih60k — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) February 10, 2020

The plain stone work shown in the image was done in mid1980s. ASI used plain stone only wherein there was no evidence left & as per ASI’s the then archaeological policy only such portions were filled with plain stones. ASI would like to confirm that no sculpture has been replaced pic.twitter.com/m4W7wjYkeJ — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) February 10, 2020

In particular, the ASI points out that one image shown with sculptures from the Natya Mandapa whereas the stone images are actually from the plinth of the main temple, Jagmohan.

Further, the plain stone work showcased in the image had been done in the mid1980s. As per the then archaeological policy of the ASI, the use of plain stones is only when there is no evidence left and only such portions are to be filled with plain stones.

The ASI, through its tweets, confirmed that no sculpture has been replaced at all. Established way back in 1861, the Archaeological Survey of India functions under the Ministry of Culture. Known as India’s premier institution in heading archaeological researchers, excavations and explorations as well as preservation and protection of monuments of national significance.