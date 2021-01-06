Wanting to travel in 2021? 20 safest airlines to travel in amid coronavirus revealed! Check list here

Airline service and product review rating platform Airlineratings website has announced its list of 20 safest airlines for 2021.

Flying during coronavirus pandemic: Twenty safest flights during COVID-19 pandemic revealed! After months of halt, travelling resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic, due to which, several flights have been meticulously following protocols to ensure passenger safety in these unprecedented times. Airlines are ensuring thorough cleaning and sanitisation of the flights, and providing essentials like face shields and PPE kits, so that passenger safety is not compromised during their travel from one place to another. Now, airline service and product review rating platform Airlineratings website has announced its list of 20 safest airlines for 2021, with Qantas having topped the list.

The platform reviewed 385 airlines and found that after Qantas, Qatar Airways was the safest airline, followed by Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines. Emirates, EVA Air, and Etihad Airways followed in the list, with Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways and British Airways featuring next. Virgin Atlantic also made it to the list, followed by Hawaiian Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines. They were followed by American Airlines, SAS, Finnair. Lufthansa, KLM and United Airlines also featured in the list of the top 20 safest airlines.

Airlines ratings: Factors taken into account

In a statement, Airlineratings website said that the airlines were rated on the basis of several factors, including government audits, the crash and serious incident records of the airlines, aviation governing and industry bodies’ audits, fleet age as well as industry-leading safety initiatives.

Safest airlines 2021: Why Qantas

The platform said that while studying Qantas during the review process, they found that the 100-year-old airline has managed to make a reputation for itself in terms of industry firsts when it comes to operations and safety. Be it real-time monitoring of the fleet’s engines or the development of Future Air Navigation System, the airline has been a leader, the platform said. The airline has been among the first airlines to introduce 16 major safety upgrades that have been brought in over the past six decades.

Safest airlines: Top 10 low-cost airlines

Understanding the economical constraints of many passengers, the platform has also identified the 10 safest low-cost airlines, which include Allegiant, Frontier, easyjet, Jetblue, Air Arabia, Jetstar Group, Westjet, Vietjet, Wizz and Ryanair.

So now you know which flights to book your tickets from for travelling in 2021!