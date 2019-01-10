Want to stay on an island and also get paid? This US island is offering ₹91.6 lakh to look after lighthouse!

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 5:46 PM

The lighthouse, that dates back to 1874, was established to assist sailors to navigate the misty waters surrounding San Francisco.

Located in San Pablo Bay, an island in the US state of California, the East Brother Light Station is calling for applicants to take care of the historic lighthouse-turned-inn (Photo Source: Google)

Located in San Pablo Bay, an island in the US state of California, the East Brother Light Station is calling for applicants to take care of the historic lighthouse-turned-inn, the US media reported on Tuesday.

Salary: ₹91.7 lakh ($130,000)
Number of openings: 02

The salary will be divided between the two caretakers.

Date of joining: Mid-April 2019

Where to apply?
You can apply on the official website of the East Brother Light Station.

Requirements
Candidates will be working as a couple
They should have a Coast Guard commercial boat operator’s license
Past experience in hospitality and a seafaring nature.

Perks
– The inn is open four days a week
– Two weeks training will be given
– Health plan and living quarters on the island.

Job responsibilities
– They will have to operate the five-room inn
– Serve both dinner and breakfast
– Provide ferry service for guests

About the East Brother Light Station
The lighthouse, that dates back to 1874, was established to assist sailors to navigate the misty waters surrounding San Francisco. Automated within the 1960s, the lighthouse is still operating. It is maintained by non-profit group East Brother Lighthouse Inc and owned by the US Coast Guard. It’s been a breakfast staple and a West Coast bed since 1979. Funds attained by the inn go towards restoration and maintenance of the historic building. Other job necessities include serving high-quality food, housekeeping, and shipping guests from the dry land to the island.

