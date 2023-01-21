Want to spend long weekend like your favourite actor? Check these staycation options near Mumbai

In the last few years, celebrities have often been seen exploring and preferring vacationing at private stays rather than booking five-star hotels. The picturesque view, unmatched service, privacy, and being away from the chaos are the reason for the affection. Celebrities are staying at such untouched properties than one could ever dream of. Whether it’s the gorgeous sundown view as you relax on the sun loungers by the pool or the rejuvenating slumber in plush beds is an inviting offer for travelers to experience a stay like our famous celebrities.

These are some of your favourite celebrity choice VillaCation around Mumbai that will give you your dreamy staycation.

Le Sutra Great Escapes – Geometrica, Lonavala:

Heiress of the Pataudi clan, Soha Ali Khan, chose to stay at the luxury Art themed villa Geometrica, a first-of-its-kind from the Le Sutra Great Escape group. The lavish 3 BHK villa resonates with the themes of Indian and sacred geometry. The art pieces and everything about this villa elevates positive energy and provide guests with an exceptional experience. Soha truly enjoyed the ambiance and specially curated experiences like a session of pizza making, spa, slime making, painting, and karaoke night.

Also Read Off-beat destinations to visit in Abu Dhabi for upcoming long weekend

Wander Beyond, Alibaug:

The most successful and highly appreciated actress in the television industry, Jennifer Winget stayed in this beautiful 3 BHK abode for 2 nights. This beautiful villa boasts a unique five-star design surrounded by lush green hills and meadows, with the waves of the Arabian sea singing to you at a distance. This palatial abode is about slowing down and looking within. It’s about prioritizing things that are good for your soul, such as birdwatching, and stargazing, with unique arrangements of bonfire and BBQ made available to you on request.

Palm Trove, Alibaug:

Popular Indian actress Karishma Tanna loves this sprawling 5 BHK villa, located amidst enchanting views, just a stone’s throw away from Awas Beach. StayVista’s Palm Trove villa has everything you need to party like a star from a stunning, white-washed facade with a gable. Equally gorgeous, contemporary interiors equipped with modern amenities to simply lounge by the massive L-shaped pool. It has a stunning white-washed facade, complemented by a large L-shaped pool outside and some gorgeous modern-day interiors.

Ferias Vita, Karjat:

Spread across a whopping 1.5 acres of land with plenty of entertainment spaces and magnificent interiors, the 5 BHK villa suited for 15 guests, exudes joy in every inch of its existence. Glorious mountains are encompassing it, ensuring that you feel a gentle breeze each time you step outside the villa’s rooms. This villa is a favorite of the nation’s much-loved Prerna Sharma (of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame), aka Shweta Tiwari who stayed in this villa for a refreshing break and indulged in a bonfire and BBQ.

Bella Cuena – Parra, Goa:

If you’re looking for a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious getaway, then StayVista’s Bella Cuena is the answer. This 3 BHK villa is part of a complex of 10 villas, each with a private pool and lush green lawn. As you soak up the sun’s warmth on the cozy loungers by the poolside, the view of the paddy fields encircling the villa makes for some great visual pleasure. Indian model, actress, and winner of Bigg Boss 7 Gauhar Khan enjoyed a lovely stay in this villa for 2 nights. A special F&B menu was curated for her with a premium breakfast basket containing exotic smoothies, juices, bread, and desserts.