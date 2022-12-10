Want to explore Switzerland? This Pininfarina-designed luxury train will take you to the most scenic spots

Holidays help you to relax, but journeys allow you to make memories, especially when taken on a luxurious train. Making Switzerland even more beautiful is this Pininfarina-designed wonder train, The Goldenpass Express.

As per the Goldenpass Express, the train will connect the main tourist destinations of Montreux, Gstaad, and Interlaken. It will go into service tomorrow, December 11, 2022. An extra 1.5 million passengers will be accommodated annually by Montreux Oberland Bernese Railway (MOB) Company.

Georges Oberson, General Manager of MOB said in a statement, “With the Goldenpass Express, we are facing a spectacular technological challenge, shifting from narrow gauge to standard gauge. We also wanted this tourist train to be beautiful and elegant. That’s why we assigned the task to Pininfarina, one of the most prestigious design companies in the world.”

Features:

The Pininfarina luxurious train will have large windows to let passengers fully enjoy the jaw-dropping vistas of the most beautiful places in the world. The window features are equipped to avoid any reflection or reverberation on photos taken by passengers.

“Having to deal with new safety standards,” explained Alfredo Palma, Pininfarina’s Design Project Manager, “has been a stimulus and sometimes an opportunity rather than a limitation to our creativity. In every project, whether it is automotive, transportation or architecture, our goal is to create beautiful objects while overcoming technical or regulatory obstacles. With the MOB, we have created a train that offers an immersive travel experience, in total symbiosis with the beauty of the surrounding nature”.

A whopping 4 million tourists will be making the most of the beautiful borders of the Vaud and Bernese Alps from onboard the new trains redesigned by Pininfarina for the MOB.