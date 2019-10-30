Want to escape from the madding crowd and pollution? Here are 5 destinations that you shouldn’t miss

One can have a soul-stirring experience and ever-lasting memory after travelling these places.

People from India love to travel around the world. During holiday seasons, the number goes up. Cleartrip has come up with a list of destinations to guide. Travelling these places will help you garner knowledge from the rich CULTURAL heritage associated with these locations. One can have a soul-stirring experience and ever-lasting memory after travelling these places.

Istanbul

Istanbul is a transcontinental city located in Turkey. Apart from being the meeting place of two continents, Istanbul is also the confluence of myriad histories, cultures, art, and cuisines. Indelible linkage of several cultures like Ottomans, Greeks, Romans, and Venetians can be found here. Istanbul is unique in a sense that the city boasts a cultural heritage that lends this fantastic union of East and West. You can also spend quality times at kahvehans (coffee houses), meyhanes (Turkish taverns), kebapçıs (kebab restaurants), and çay bahçesis (tea gardens).

Estonia

If one seeks pleasure amidst nature, then Estonia is certainly the one destination that you don’t want to miss. The geographical positioning of Estonia is quite remarkable as its has Latvia and Finland on its north and south respectively as well as the mighty Russia, which is located in its east. Far from the madding crowd of Europe, you can find solace in Estonia. Estonia has rich swathes of forest, sparsely-populated countryside, and over 2,000 islands in the Baltic Sea. UNESCO-protected Old Town in Tallinn, that showcases its medieval architecture and Neoclassical buildings, is one of the major attractions in Estonia.

Georgia

If you are fond of top-class restaurants, natural wine bars, and nightlife energy, Georgia’s Tbilisi should be in your priority list. However, the madness will be subdued once you start travelling to the countryside. Vineyard-laden green valleys, its old watchtowers and older churches situated in the mountains will definitely prove to be the source of tranquillity.

Armenia

Armenia is the home to locations with historical importance like Geghard Monastery, History Museum of Armenia, and Noravank. The primary highlight for any travel-seeker visiting Armenia for the first time is its delightful city of Yerevan. In Yerevan, the Armenian Genocide Memorial & Museum is also located. Armenia carries a complex and tragic blend of histories on its back and will be a delight to those want to imbibe knowledge while travelling.

Alaska

Alaska is known for its enormous national parks, unforgiving climate, and grand glaciers, Alaska is the ultimate retreat for wilderness lovers looking to explore the primal and majestic beauty of nature.