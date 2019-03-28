Want to dine underwater? Europe’s breathtakingly stunning first submerged restaurant opens, bookings full!

Europe’s first underwater dining restaurant ‘Under’ will be led by eminent Head Chef Nicolai Ellitsgaard, whose culinary creations will showcase the best quality seasonal produce.

Big beautiful waves, good food and fabulous dining experience is every foodie’s dream come true. Now ‘Under’, Europe’s first underwater restaurant with 40-seat dining space, has opened in Lindesnes, Norway. Simply put, you can dine like royalty! The breathtakingly beautiful restaurant has been designed by Snøhetta, and it is already booked out in terms of table bookings. The next available date for table bookings is in September!

The name itself comes across as subtle double entendre as it means ‘below’ and ‘wonder’.

Given its unusual shape and design of a ‘sunken periscope’, the restaurant’s interior decor is breathtakingly stunning and showcases the sheer beauty of aquatic life as its focal point The most eye-catching feature is its huge glass window. From its viewpoint, the varying moods of the seabed can be witnessed by foodies as they sit back to wine and dine. The structure of the restaurant has been designed to seamlessly integrate into the marine environment over a period of time.

The most striking functional aspect of Europe’s first underwater restaurant is also that it has a dual purpose. It is set to function as a striking dining experience and serve as a marine research centre.

For food connoisseurs, the much awaited underwater restaurant will serve an impressive 18-course set menu with impeccable wine and with juice pairings.

‘Under’ joins the ranks with few other globally renowned seafloor restaurants such as the Maldives Resort’s 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, which is known to be the world’s largest all-glass underwater restaurant.

For underwater fine dining, Maldives is the most popular destination. Six of the world’s best underwater dining restaurants are located in the Maldives. The Subsix Underwater restaurant in the Maldives is a stunning dining experience with chairs that resemble sea anemones and a shell-shaped bar that evokes the most breathtakingly dazzling aura of the deep blue sea. To match the stunning interior of the underwater restaurant, there are coral-like chandeliers with ocean blue lighting!

For those who love wines, there can be no better place in the Maldives other than the SEA, which is popularly known as the world’s first underwater wine cellar. You can sample an out-of-the-world range of wines along with a gastronomical delight that is bound to tempt your taste buds.

