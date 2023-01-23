Want a break from work? Heal and rediscover yourself at these splendid retreats

Wake up. Work. Eat dinner. Sleep – That’s the routine for most of us. With our hectic schedule, we often forget to rejuvenate ourselves. There are times when we should plan a trip for ourselves – a wellness resort is a perfect place to go. We’ve looked all over the country to find the best wellness retreats to help you feel refreshed, whether you like to meditate or just want some quiet time to unwind. Sometimes to heal and rediscover yourself, all you need is a packed bag and a heart-welcoming destination.

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort

You cant miss out on hills when looking for self rediscovery. Discover your true self amidst the serenity of the Himalayas at the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort. The sanctuary may be found high in the Shivalik Mountains, and getting there will feel like entering paradise (picture yourself reaching the retreat through a cable car surrounded by scenic beauty). At Moksha, you get an array of spa treatments from ayurvedic to western therapies. Enjoy some alone time in the infinity pool or the steaming hot jacuzzi. Enjoy some soulful Himachali cuisine and take the time for yourself that your mind, body, and spirit have been craving for so long. When at Moksha, simplifying doing nothing and enjoying the nature at its best can be the best cure for you too.

Ananda in the Himalayas

This Himalayan wellness retreat and spa resort promotes the idea that one should strive to have a positive mental attitude. The destination spa provides guests with an exceptional range of mental detox and meditation programmes, all of which are led by ayurveda, yogic, and international experts who are dedicated to assisting individuals in cultivating more environmentally friendly ways of life. This is in addition to its excellent location and soothing atmosphere. We highly recommend selecting their programmes for stress reduction and emotional recovery if you want to breathe new life into your day-to-day activities.

Fazlani Natures Nest

Do you find solace and restoration in the beauty of the outdoors, in places like fields and gardens? If you’re looking for some tranquilly, look no farther than Fazlani Natures Nest, a 68-acre haven of forest and farmland with views of the Sahyadris. Unwind in your lake-view suite’s jacuzzi and rain shower, and then check out the property’s rose farm (the company owns India’s largest rose fields) and equestrian centre. At the resort, professional therapists will administer therapeutic mud baths and massages to help you unwind. Fazlani provides a variety of alternative therapies, including conventional methods like acupressure and acupuncture in addition to more out-of-the-ordinary options like heliotherapy, magnetotherapy, and chromotherapy.

SwaSwara

Get away from all the noise and chaos and relax into the quiet of life at CGH Earth’s SwaSwara in Gokarna, Karnataka’s sacred temple town. The 24 villas at SwaSwara are all the same size, at 1,160 square feet. The peacefulness of a walk along a brick road flanked by coconut trees and lush vegetation rich in healing plants and medicinal herbs is palpable. Each villa is spacious, private, and tastefully decorated to complement the natural surroundings. If you’re searching for a quick wellness-oriented getaway or something more intense to treat persistent health issues and bring about lifestyle changes, SwaSwara has you covered with a number of different wellness programmes. Take a stroll along Om Beach at sunset after a long day at SwaSwara by following the brick path there and waiting until the sky and water take on the vibrant red-orange hues and the warm light from the setting sun.