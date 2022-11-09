Walk in the garden! PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Airport’s new terminal that looks like a garden

A new look Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 November. Built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, the new terminal T2 will offer a wide range of upgraded services and facilities to travellers and passengers.

The new terminal building will have an increased passenger handling capacity which will be two times higher than the current capacity. Also, the number of counters for check-in and immigration at the airport will double which will ease the movement of passengers immensely. New Terminal 2 at Bengaluru’s airport is equipped to handle around 5 to 6 crore passengers from the current capacity of 2.5 crore per year.

The new design of T2 is a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru. Passenger will experience a “walk in the garden” feel when they enter the new terminal. The design of Terminal 2 will reflect Garden city feel as passengers will travel through more than 10,000 square metres of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. These gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.

The airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.