Vistara to operate flights between Mumbai to Jeddah; flight details, schedule inside

Vistara Airlines will operate three flights a week on the Mumbai-Jeddah route. The first flight took off at 6.05 pm on Tuesday from Mumbai and landed at the Saudi-Arabian city at 8.50 pm. The airline now flies thrice a week, one flight each day between the two cities on its Airbus A320neo aircraft. Vistara is a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airline. The flight from Mumbai to Jeddah will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, one flight each departing at 1806 hrs IST. Return flight from Jeddah to Mumbai will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight starts at 2150 hrs IST and lands in Mumbai at 0530 hrs IST with a single halt in between.

Commenting on the launch of the new international route, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are delighted to launch services to Jeddah, and to add Saudi Arabia to our growing international network. Given the multitude of upcoming futuristic projects in Saudi Arabia, strong trade ties with India, and the presence of a large Indian diaspora, there is growing traffic between the two countries. We are confident that travelers will appreciate having the choice of flying India’s best airline on this route.”

Vistara also announced the launch of its expanded network with the addition of five weekly flights between Mumbai and Bangkok. The flights on the Mumbai-Bangkok route will be operated five days a week, using the A320neo aircraft, according to a statement issued by the airline. Vistara currently operates a daily flight on the Delhi-Bangkok route.

The company has also increased its frequency between Delhi and Bangkok by launching a daily service.

Other flights that operate on this route (Mumbai-Jeddah) are Gulf Air, Etihad, Air Arabia, Emirates, Oman Air, and Egypt Air. Major domestic carriers like Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoAir also operate flights to Saudi Arabia from India.

In addition to increasing its international and domestic services, the company also plans to introduce a wider variety of inflight entertainment content. The air carrier recently crossed the milestone of flying 35 million passengers.