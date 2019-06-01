Vistara takes a flight back in time with its Retrojet on International Cabin Crew Day

Published: June 1, 2019 9:06:23 AM

Vistara's retrojet aircraft is flying every day across the Vistara network since its introduction in September 2018 but only some flights are retro special.

Vistara retrojet has a special livery or paint scheme representing Tata's long legacy. The aircraft looks like the ones used in the 1940s by Tata Air Lines

On the occasion of International Cabin Crew day and to commemorate 150 years of Tata Sons, Vistara Airlines on Friday rolled out a unique flight between Delhi -Bengaluru and Delhi Mumbai which recreated the retro look of the aircrafts of yesteryears. Vistara Retrojet is a joint venture between India’s Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. The Airbus A320neo recreated retro-livery (paint scheme) which is first of its kind in India. It also carried the same code VT-ATV as the aircraft of 1940s. The only difference in the exterior being the name that read Tata Sia Airlines, its registered name, and not Tata Airlines as it used to be then. The aircraft has a special coating which gives it a old-world sepia look.

Dressed in vintage lilac and lavender, the flight crew of Vistara Retrojet looked straight from the retro age as they flaunted the vintage looking outfits straight from 1950s fashion wardrobe. The interiors of this flight also had the same lilac and lavender color theme and played classic songs from 60s including Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World, wonderful indeed! The food included favorites of Tata Sons founder JRD Tata such as Waldrof Salad and Herb Roast Chicken.

Vistara Retrojet Aircraft has some unique features, take a look:
– Vistara retrojet has a special livery or paint scheme representing Tata’s long legacy. The aircraft looks like the ones used in the 1940s by Tata Air Lines
– Vistara, in its effort to reclaim the legacy of Tata Sons which pioneered aviation in India, and the Father of Indian Aviation, JRD Tata, the airlines rolled out this Retrojet
– It evoked a strong sense of nostalgia among seasoned air travelers and gave a insta-worthy moment for millennials
– Vistara Retrojet aircraft uses a historic registration number: VT-ATV, which was originally used by a Tata Air Lines DC-3 aircraft

– The original VT-ATV aircraft read ‘Tata Air lines’ on its fuselage. Vistara’s VT-ATV reads ‘TATA SIA AIRLINES’, which is the airline’s registered name
– The aircraft has a ‘Pearlescent’ or ‘Mica’ paint, which creates a metallic shimmer, also changes hue depending on ambient lighting. The colors are light Gold with a touch of Silver, so the aircraft sometimes appears more Silver than Gold, and vice versa
– The aircraft also sports the logo of Tata’s 150th anniversary commemorating Tata group’s sesquicentennial
– The cabin crew was dressed in a special retro-style uniforms drawn from the uniforms worn in the glamour days of flying
– The boarding and landing music on the Retrojet flight included the genres of Blues, Jazz and Soft Rock

Vistara's retrojet aircraft is flying every day across the Vistara network since its introduction in September 2018 but only some flights are retro special. Vistara plans to fly another retro special flight in coming months on special occasions. Some reports suggest that next retro flight will be on July 26, JRD Tata's birth anniversary. The flight will offer a complete retro experience including the in-flight music, cabin crew wearing their special uniforms, special in-flight meals, etc.

(The reporter was invited onboard Retrojet by Vistara Airlines.)

