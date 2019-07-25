Vistara says no to plastic! Airline sets target to remove usage of 200 million plastic water bottles

Under this initiative, Vistara will serve mineral water in environment-friendly paper cups instead of providing Economy Class customers with plastic bottles.

Vistara goes green as the full-service carrier is mulling to remove the usage of 200 million plastic water bottles from its flights. With an aim to reduce the usage of plastic and single-use plastic, Vistara has implemented an initiative on Delhi-Mumbai flights on July 16. The initiative will be extended to all flights across the airline’s network.

The airline continues to undertake several other eco-friendly initiatives and measures to support its inflight service with minimal use of plastics, by switching to packaging from renewable and biodegradable sources. Vistara is the first and only carrier in India to serve oxo-biodegradable cutlery and pouch to Economy class customers. It has also replaced plastic casseroles with aluminum dishes in Economy and China casseroles in Premium Economy, plastic straws and stirrers with paper or wooden ones, and disposable bowls in economy class with reusable ones, the airline said in a statement.

Vistara has said that eliminating the use of bottled water is a major challenge. It cited the non-availability of non-plastic alternative for individual units of water as the reason. Vistara, however, has said that the decision comes with a larger consideration of disposable plastic being one of the biggest pollutants that continues to pose a threat to the global environment, the statement reads.

Earlier in June, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) strictly asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to implement a ban on the import of plastic waste in India as it is detrimental to the environment. The NGT panel has directed the CPCB to ensure that should strictly follow its recommendation while implementing the Plastic Waste Management Rules.