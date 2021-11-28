Vistara says looking forward to govt guidance on scheduled international flights

Full service carrier Vistara on Sunday said it was looking forward to the guidance from the government on normalisation of international flight services amid the emergence of a new COVID variant. Two days after announcing that scheduled international flight services to and from India will resume from December 15 subject to certain conditions applicable for ‘at risk’ countries, the government on Sunday decided to review the decision on effective date as per evolving global scenario.

Scheduled international passenger flights remain suspended since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and on Friday, aviation regulator DGCA said the suspension will continue till 2359 hours of December 14. Limited air services are being operated between India and select countries under the air bubble agreements.

“We look forward to guidance from the government,” a Vistara spokesperson told PTI on Sunday in response to a query on the government’s decision to review the decision to restart scheduled international flights.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, started flying to eight international destinations during the pandemic under the air bubble arrangements.

Last week, Vistara designate CEO and its Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan told PTI that prolonged suspension of scheduled commercial international air services to and from the country was impacting the topline of some airlines. IndiGo did not offer any comment while SpiceJet and GoFirst did not respond to the query.

On Sunday, the government decided to review the decision on resuming scheduled commercial international passenger services as well as SOP on testing and surveillance of incoming passengers, especially from countries identified as ‘at risk’ in the wake of the emergence of new coronavirus variant of concern ‘Omicorn’.