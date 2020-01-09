Vistara sale: Hurry! Flight fares starting at Rs 995; 48-hour deadline to end soon

Under the ongoing Vistara sale, Economy Class fares are starting from Rs 995, Premium Economy fares are starting from Rs 1995 and Business Class fares are starting Rs 5555.
Vistara sale is here! The airline has launched 48-hour sale to celebrate to mark its 5 years journey in civil aviation sector in India. Under the Vistara sale today, flight fares are starting at Rs 995. The Vistara sale is offering flight tickets for Economy, Premium Economy and Business Classes travel across its domestic and international network.
Vistara sale timings, travel period: The ‘Vistara 5th Anniversary Sale’ has opened at 12.01 am on January 9, 2020 for 48 hours. Flight tickets are available for the travel period between January 25, 2020 to September 30, 2020.
Vistara sale offer, ticket booking, flight fares
Under this flight tickets sale, Vistara is offering a lucrative offer for those who want to book flight tickets. If you have RBL Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards, you can avail up to Rs 2000 cashback on flight tickets bookings via Vistara website and its apps. For booking flight tickets for a one-way trip on domestic network, you will get Rs 500. For booking flight tickets for a round-trip on domestic network, you will get Rs 1000 cashback. For international flights, you can get a cashback of Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 on one-way and round-trip fares, respectively.
Economy Premium Economy Busines class
Chennai Delhi 3555 5995 23555
Chennai Mumbai 2055 NA 17595
Delhi Ahmedabad 2055 3255 12955
Delhi Amritsar 2255 3495 8995
Delhi Bagdogra 3295 4995 11595
Delhi Bengaluru 3355 5795 22555
Delhi Chandigarh 1255 3055 12555
Delhi Goa 3555 5995 20995
Delhi Kolkata 2605 4755 18995
Delhi Leh 1495 2695 9995
Delhi Pune 2855 5005 18995
Delhi Raipur 2455 3455 10555
Delhi Thiruvananthapuram4555 6195 20555
Dibrugarh Bagdogra 995 1995 5555
Hyderabad Delhi 2555 5005 18995
Jammu Delhi 2255 4195 11595
Jammu Srinagar 1255 2995 7995
Jodhpur Mumbai 2995 NA 13555
Khajuraho Varanasi 2995 4655 9995
Kochin Delhi 4055 6025 18555
Mumbai Bengaluru 2055 5005 16555
Mumbai Chandigarh 4055 5755 16995
Mumbai Delhi 2955 5155 17995
Mumbai Kolkata 3155 5555 21555
Portblair Chennai 3055 4155 14995
Portblair Kolkata 3995 4995 15995
Delhi Bangkok 14995 20005 45555
Delhi Singapore 20495 25555 63555
Mumbai Colombo 14555 19995 35555
Mumbai Dubai 18555 22555 45555
Mumbai Singapore 21995 28555 59555
Bangkok Delhi THB7005 THB 10995 THB 20995
Colombo Mumbai LKR 39955 LKR 59955 LKR 75055
Dubai Mumbai AED 755 AED 1105 AED 2395
Singapore Delhi SGD 425 SGD 575 SGD 1475
Singapore Mumbai SGD 465 SGD 745 SGD 2115
