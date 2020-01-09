Vistara sale: Hurry! Flight fares starting at Rs 995; 48-hour deadline to end soon

The ‘Vistara 5th Anniversary Sale’ has opened at 12.01 am on January 9, 2020 for 48 hours.

Vistara sale is here! The airline has launched 48-hour sale to celebrate to mark its 5 years journey in civil aviation sector in India. Under the Vistara sale today, flight fares are starting at Rs 995. The Vistara sale is offering flight tickets for Economy, Premium Economy and Business Classes travel across its domestic and international network.

Vistara sale timings, travel period: The ‘Vistara 5th Anniversary Sale’ has opened at 12.01 am on January 9, 2020 for 48 hours. Flight tickets are available for the travel period between January 25, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

Vistara sale offer, ticket booking, flight fares

Under the ongoing Vistara sale, Economy Class fares are starting from Rs 995, Premium Economy fares are starting from Rs 1995 and Business Class fares are starting Rs 5555.

Under this flight tickets sale, Vistara is offering a lucrative offer for those who want to book flight tickets. If you have RBL Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards, you can avail up to Rs 2000 cashback on flight tickets bookings via Vistara website and its apps. For booking flight tickets for a one-way trip on domestic network, you will get Rs 500. For booking flight tickets for a round-trip on domestic network, you will get Rs 1000 cashback. For international flights, you can get a cashback of Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 on one-way and round-trip fares, respectively.

Economy Premium Economy Busines class

Chennai Delhi 3555 5995 23555

Chennai Mumbai 2055 NA 17595

Delhi Ahmedabad 2055 3255 12955

Delhi Amritsar 2255 3495 8995

Delhi Bagdogra 3295 4995 11595

Delhi Bengaluru 3355 5795 22555

Delhi Chandigarh 1255 3055 12555

Delhi Goa 3555 5995 20995

Delhi Kolkata 2605 4755 18995

Delhi Leh 1495 2695 9995

Delhi Pune 2855 5005 18995

Delhi Raipur 2455 3455 10555

Delhi Thiruvananthapuram4555 6195 20555

Dibrugarh Bagdogra 995 1995 5555

Hyderabad Delhi 2555 5005 18995

Jammu Delhi 2255 4195 11595

Jammu Srinagar 1255 2995 7995

Jodhpur Mumbai 2995 NA 13555

Khajuraho Varanasi 2995 4655 9995

Kochin Delhi 4055 6025 18555

Mumbai Bengaluru 2055 5005 16555

Mumbai Chandigarh 4055 5755 16995

Mumbai Delhi 2955 5155 17995

Mumbai Kolkata 3155 5555 21555

Portblair Chennai 3055 4155 14995

Portblair Kolkata 3995 4995 15995

Delhi Bangkok 14995 20005 45555

Delhi Singapore 20495 25555 63555

Mumbai Colombo 14555 19995 35555

Mumbai Dubai 18555 22555 45555

Mumbai Singapore 21995 28555 59555

Bangkok Delhi THB7005 THB 10995 THB 20995

Colombo Mumbai LKR 39955 LKR 59955 LKR 75055

Dubai Mumbai AED 755 AED 1105 AED 2395

Singapore Delhi SGD 425 SGD 575 SGD 1475

Singapore Mumbai SGD 465 SGD 745 SGD 2115