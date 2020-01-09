Vistara sale: Hurry! Flight fares starting at Rs 995; 48-hour deadline to end soon

New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2020 4:22:37 PM

Under the ongoing Vistara sale, Economy Class fares are starting from Rs 995, Premium Economy fares are starting from Rs 1995 and Business Class fares are starting Rs 5555.

The ‘Vistara 5th Anniversary Sale’ has opened at 12.01 am on January 9, 2020 for 48 hours.

Vistara sale is here! The airline has launched 48-hour sale to celebrate to mark its 5 years journey in civil aviation sector in India. Under the Vistara sale today, flight fares are starting at Rs 995. The Vistara sale is offering flight tickets for Economy, Premium Economy and Business Classes travel across its domestic and international network.

Vistara sale timings, travel period: The ‘Vistara 5th Anniversary Sale’ has opened at 12.01 am on January 9, 2020 for 48 hours. Flight tickets are available for the travel period between January 25, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

Vistara sale offer, ticket booking, flight fares

Under this flight tickets sale, Vistara is offering a lucrative offer for those who want to book flight tickets. If you have RBL Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards, you can avail up to Rs 2000 cashback on flight tickets bookings via Vistara website and its apps. For booking flight tickets for a one-way trip on domestic network, you will get Rs 500. For booking flight tickets for a round-trip on domestic network, you will get Rs 1000 cashback. For international flights, you can get a cashback of Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 on one-way and round-trip fares, respectively.

   Economy Premium Economy Busines class

Chennai Delhi                   3555           5995                           23555
Chennai Mumbai             2055               NA                           17595
Delhi Ahmedabad            2055             3255                         12955
Delhi Amritsar                  2255             3495                          8995
Delhi Bagdogra                 3295            4995                          11595
Delhi Bengaluru                3355            5795                         22555
Delhi Chandigarh              1255           3055                          12555
Delhi Goa                            3555           5995                         20995
Delhi Kolkata                     2605           4755                         18995
Delhi Leh                             1495           2695                           9995
Delhi Pune                          2855            5005                        18995
Delhi Raipur                       2455            3455                        10555
Delhi Thiruvananthapuram4555         6195                       20555
Dibrugarh Bagdogra           995             1995                          5555
Hyderabad Delhi                  2555          5005                       18995
Jammu Delhi                         2255          4195                        11595
Jammu Srinagar                    1255          2995                         7995
Jodhpur Mumbai                  2995            NA                         13555
Khajuraho Varanasi              2995          4655                         9995
Kochin Delhi                          4055           6025                       18555
Mumbai Bengaluru               2055           5005                       16555
Mumbai Chandigarh             4055           5755                       16995
Mumbai Delhi                         2955           5155                       17995
Mumbai Kolkata                      3155           5555                      21555
Portblair Chennai                   3055           4155                       14995
Portblair Kolkata                    3995           4995                      15995

Delhi Bangkok                       14995         20005                     45555
Delhi Singapore                    20495          25555                     63555
Mumbai Colombo                  14555         19995                      35555
Mumbai Dubai                       18555          22555                     45555
Mumbai Singapore               21995          28555                     59555
Bangkok Delhi                 THB7005 THB 10995         THB 20995
Colombo Mumbai          LKR 39955 LKR 59955         LKR 75055
Dubai Mumbai                AED 755         AED 1105         AED 2395
Singapore Delhi              SGD 425           SGD 575           SGD 1475
Singapore Mumbai        SGD 465           SGD 745            SGD 2115

