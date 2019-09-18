Vistara opens daily flight between Delhi, Indore; check ticket prices, flights date, schedule

Vistara flights between Delhi and Indore will begin its commercial operation from October 26, 2019. Flight number UK 913 will depart from Delhi (Del) at 6.55 am and arrive in Indore (IDR) at 8.20 am on a daily basis.

Vistara has announced daily flights between Delhi and Indore. The flight between Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport (IDR) is Vistara’s 30th destination in its network. The airline has also opened bookings for flights on Delhi-Indore route. Vistara has said that flyers from Indore can also connect through Delhi to several cities on Vistara’s network. Travellers also get to enjoy seamless same-terminal connections when connecting to and from international flights at Delhi, the airline stated.

Vistara flights between Delhi and Indore will begin its commercial operation from October 26, 2019. Flight number UK 913 will depart from Delhi (Del) at 6.55 am and arrive in Indore (IDR) at 8.20 am on a daily basis. Flight number UK 914 will depart from Indore at 8.55 am and reach Delhi at 10.25 am on a daily basis. Vistara has announced introductory one-way fares starting Rs 3,399 for Economy Class, Rs 5,999 for Premium Economy and Rs 15,999 for Business Class.

“A key manufacturing centre that’s now also emerging as a major SME hub, Indore has seen a significant spike in demand for greater air connectivity to the rest of the country. Moreover, the rapid development in the city and rising socio-economic status of the region indicate the need for a fine full-service carrier on the route, and we are certain that travellers would love to fly the five-star Vistara experience to and from Indore,” Vistara’s Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan said.