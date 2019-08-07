Vistara offers direct flights to Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai; check flight status, schedule, fare

Flight ticket fares for Vistara Economy, Premium Economy and Business classes on Delhi-Bangkok-Delhi route are fixed at Rs 16, 940, Rs 23,960, and Rs 48,155 respectively.

Vistara has announced Delhi-Bangkok, Thailand daily flights. Once the commercial operation starts for Bangkok, Thailand, it will be full-service carrier Vistara’s ‘s third international destination after Singapore and Dubai. The company in a statement said that it was presenting the first premium economy class for its flyers between India and Thailand. Vistara said it would use its Airbus A320neo aircraft with three-class cabin configuration to fly to and from Bangkok, making Vistara the first airline to offer the choice of Premium Economy class for travel between India and Thailand in addition to Economy and Business Class. Earlier on August 6, Visatara started its international flight operations with a Delhi-Singapore flight.

Vistara airlines flight status, schedule, fare:

Bookings for flights between Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi (DEL) and Bangkok (BKK) have opened. The flight operations will start from August 27. Flight number UK121 will depart from Delhi airport at 8.25 am (IST) and will arrive in Bangkok at 2.15 pm (local time) daily. Flight number UK 122 will leave from Bangkok at 3.15 pm (local time) and will land at Delhi at 5.55 pm (IST).

Flight ticket fares for Vistara Economy, Premium Economy and Business classes on Delhi-Bangkok-Delhi route are fixed at Rs 16, 940, Rs 23,960, and Rs 48,155 respectively. The fares of Economy, Premium Economy and Business classes on Bangkok-Delhi-Bangkok are fixed at THB 8,690, THB 14,285, and THB 24,000.

Vistara’s Delhi-Singapore flight operations have also started on August 6. Delhi-Singapore flight that departed 6 August 2019 from Delhi at 11.40 pm (IST) and arrived at Singapore’s Changi International Airport on 7 August 2019 at 7.58 AM (local time).

Vistara has also launched its second daily service to Singapore later in the evening today, with a direct daily flight from Mumbai. With this, Vistara will now fly twice a day direct to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai.

VIstara has also expanded the scope of its codeshare agreement with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir to include international routes, which now enables Vistara to put its ‘UK’ designator code on flights operated by the two airlines to over 40 destinations across Asia, Oceania, and the US.