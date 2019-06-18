Vistara Monsoon sale begins! Book tickets at low prices; check rates and new flights from Delhi, Mumbai

Vistara airlines flight offers: In a joy to fliers, Vistara has announced 'Grand Vistara Monsoon Sale'. Apart from this the full-service carrier has also added 62 new flights to and from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai and Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi. The company operates 170 flights per day across 24 destinations and boasts a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and 6 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft. Vistara Offers, flight ticket fares, booking period, travel schedule: Under Vistara's 'Grand Vistara Monsoon Sale', flight operations cover the entire network and all three classes of travel. The booking period for Vistara flight for this offers is 48 hours. Flight offers started from 0001 hours of June 18, 2019 to 2359 hours of June 19, 2019. Vistara has fixed the travel period which is between July 3, 2019 and September 26, 2019. According to the guidelines laid down by the company, a minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required for Economy and Premium Economy Class bookings. Apart from this, a minimum of three days advance purchase is required for booking Business Class ticket of Vistara airlines. Vistara is offering affordable tickets for all three classes of travel. Vistara flight ticket fares starts at Rs 1,299 for Economy Class. A Premium Economy class ticket will cost you Rs 1,999. If you want to travel Business class, you need to shell out Rs 4,999. You can book flights at . New Vistara flights: Apart from 62 new flights, Vistara will also operate direct flights from Mumbai to 10 cities. You will get direct flight from Mumbai to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh International Airport (IXC), Chennai International Airport (MAA) and Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (VNS), Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport (ATQ) in Amritsar, Kempegowda International Airport ( BLR) in Bengaluru, Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi, Goa International Airport (GOI), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad (HYD) and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata (CCU). "Our frequent fliers have often expressed their wish to see Vistara add more flights and frequencies from Mumbai and Delhi to key destinations, and we\u2019re happy that we are now able to announce these new flights and additional frequencies. These new flights also help us meet peak season travel demand amidst the prevailing capacity crunch in the market, especially in the full-service space," Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor said.