Vistara may launch London flights early next year

Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines joint venture carrier Vistara could fly to London early next year as it expects delivery of two wide-body aircraft, chief executive officer Leslie Thng said on Tuesday.

Vistara, a full-service carrier, is keen on the European market and has plans to launch long-haul operations with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

“First, two B787-9 to be delivered in February, March… we have plans to use B787-9 on long-haul. London is one destination we are keen on. We are planning and we will announce when we are ready,” Thng told reporters.

Vistara has been expanding rapidly since the grounding of Jet Airways in April 2019. It has launched seven new domestic routes and four international destinations in the last six months.

The airline’s capacities has grown 33.3% year-on-year to 4.92 billion kilometres in H1FY19 as it inducted 14 aircraft in FY20 so far, including those from the Jet’s fleet.

According to the carrier, its fleet size would go to 42 aircraft by March 2020 from 22 planes it had in March this year.

Meanwhile, SBI Card and Vistara on Tuesday launched two premium co-branded credit cards to let passengers avail benefits like free cancellations, lounge access and extra frequent flyer points.

Other benefits include travel insurance protection, lounge access vouchers, complimentary membership to priority pass programme and attractive rewards on reaching milestone spends, they said.