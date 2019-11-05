Vistara launches twice-daily flights between Delhi, Indore; check schedule

Vistara connects 34 destinations, operates more than 200 flights a day

Flyers between Delhi and Indore have now more options as Vistara doubled frequency on the Delhi-Indore route. Vistara, which is a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, launched its operations on the Delhi-Indore domestic route on October 26, 2019. Passengers will be able to avail Vistara flights twice a day with morning and evening departures from Delhi and Indore. This move will offer convenient same-day return options to customers in both directions.

Vistara flight schedule: Flight number UK913 will depart from Delhi (DEL) at 6.55 am and will reach Indore (IDR) at 8.20 am. Flight number UK 914 will depart from Indore at 8.55 am and will reach Delhi at 10.25 am. Flight number UK 911 will depart from Delhi at 6.30 pm and will reach Indore at 7.55 pm. Flight number UK 912 will depart from Indore at 8.30 pm and will reach Delhi (DEL) at 10.00 pm. All these flights are available on a daily basis.

“We are very happy to double frequency between Delhi and Indore from today, a step that reflects not only the demand for greater connectivity between Delhi and Indore, but also the importance that Indore holds for us in our overall network strategy. With corporates setting up base in the city and business opportunities booming, we see a clear need for a five-star airline like Vistara that provides world-class service to travellers,” Vistara’s Chief Strategy Officer, Vinod Kannan, said.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor and the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards. It has consistently raised the bar for operations and service delivery in the Indian aviation industry in a short span of time to be today known as India’s only five-star airline (per 2020 APEX OFFICIAL AIRLINE RATINGS™). Vistara continues to grow rapidly across India and abroad, as it is poised to induct as many as 56 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft over the next four years, including 50 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family for domestic and international short and medium-haul operations and 6 Boeing B787-9 for long-haul international operations.