Vistara launches direct flights between Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram; check flight schedule

Vistara has launched daily direct flights between Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi and Trivandrum International Airport (TRV) in Thiruvananthapuram. The inaugural flight departed from Delhi and was welcomed at Thiruvananthapuram with a water cannon salute. Flyers from Thiruvananthapuram can also avail convenient one-stop connections flight via Delhi to Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Varanasi.

Vistara flight schedule: Flight number UK 897 departs from Delhi at 7 am and reaches at 10.20 am. Flight number UK 898 departs from Thiruvananthapuram at 11 am and reaches Delhi at 2.20 pm.

“Starting services to Thiruvananthapuram demonstrates our commitment to the growing Kerala market. We now fly to the state’s two key cities – Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi – that are witnessing growth at a remarkable pace in multiple areas including infrastructure, business, tourism and trade. This makes a strong business case for a full-service carrier like Vistara. Besides, Thiruvananthapuram has today become a top choice for start-ups in setting up their headquarters, and a large number of our customers today are young entrepreneurs and SME owners as well. There is a clear need for a five-star airline like Vistara that provides world-class service to travellers in this market, and we’re delighted to bring it to them,” Vistara’s Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan said.

Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015 and at present connects destinations across the length and breadth of the country. The airline now connects 34 destinations, operates nearly 200 flights a day served by a fleet of 26 Airbus A320 and 9 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, and has flown more than 18 million customers.