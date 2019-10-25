Vistara launches direct flight to Colombo; check fares, flight schedule

Vistara has announced introductory, all-inclusive, round-trip fares on Mumbai-Colombo-Mumbai route.

Vistara has announced direct flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka. Colombo is Vistara’s fourth international destination. Vistara has deployed Airbus A320neo which has a unique three-class cabin configuration. Vistara is now offering economy, business class and Premium Economy class for travel between India and Sri Lanka. The Vistara commercial flight services between Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai and Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) in Colombo has begun from November 25. The bookings have also been opened by the airline.

Vistara flight schedule, fares: Vistara has announced introductory, all-inclusive, round-trip fares on Mumbai-Colombo-Mumbai route. The ticket fare for economy class in Mumbai-Colombo-Mumbai is Rs 18,599, Premium Economy is Rs 24,399, Business is Rs 35, 599. The ticket fare for economy class in Colombo-Mumbai-Colombo is USD 329, premium economy is USD 399, and USD 459.

Flight number UK 131 will depart from Mumbai airport at 11 am (IST) and will reach Colombo at 1.25 pm (local time). Flight number UK 132 will depart from Colombo at 2.25 pm (local time) and will arrive in Mumbai at 5 pm (IST).

Vistara tickets can be booked at the airline’s website www.airvistara.com, iOS and Android mobile apps

“Sri Lanka is a very promising destination for Vistara, given the growth it continues to record in trade and tourism, especially as India is the largest tourism source market for Sri Lanka. As we bring India’s only five-star airline on the India-Sri Lanka route, we are confident that our entry will further fuel the travel appetite among people,” Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said.

The Vistara connects 34 destinations, operates more than 200 flights a day with a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and 9 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, and has flown over 18 million customers since starting operations.