Vistara launches daily flight service to Dubai; check date, details

Vistara has started daily flight service between Mumbai and Dubai. The service was inaugurated on August 21. Dubai has now become Vistara’s second international destination in its network after Singapore. Vistara is also the only one to offer Premium Economy class for travel between India and the UAE along with Business and Economy classes, the airline said in a statement.

Earlier in August, Vistara started its international operations with daily flights to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai. Vistara will also begin flight operations to its third international destination in its network, Bangkok, Thailand from August 27.

“We’re very excited to start our service to Dubai, a city that’s home to many Indians, place of business for many Indian corporations and is also the most preferred holiday destination for so many people. Now, Dubai also has India’s best airline that’s committed to making a mark in global aviation with a world-class product and gold-standard service. With a great product and unmatched Indian hospitality, we bring something unique to the India-UAE route and are confident that travellers will enjoy flying the ‘new feeling’ with Vistara,” Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said.

Vistara connects 27 destinations, operates over 1200 flights per week served by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and seven Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, and has flown more than 16 million customers since starting operations in 2015.

During its maiden flight to Dubai, Vistara celebrated the occasion with all the passengers on the flight. To make their experience equally memorable, the airline presented them with a gift bag of memorabilia and chocolates. Himanshu Gupta, Chief Commissioner of Customs – Mumbai, Sucheta, Deputy Commandment, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and senior officials of GVK Mumbai International Airport (CSMIA) were part of the flight’s inaugural ceremony held at Mumbai Airport. Vistara passengers were welcomed in Dubai with a special celebratory event organized by Dubai Airports in the presence of Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President – Commercial, Dubai Airports.