Vistara flyers from India can travel seamlessly to US, Asia, Oceania; check details

Vistara is 51 per cent owned by Tata Sons along with 49 per cent stake of SIA. It has a similar arrangement with the two carriers- SIA, SilkAir- for domestic flights.

Flyers from India can now avail more seamless services from India to destinations across Asia, Oceania and the United States as Vistara has signed a codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its regional arm SilkAir for international flights. The announcement was made ahead of the launch of services on the overseas routes. Vistara will launch its international operations with the maiden flight to Singapore from New Delhi on August 6. The full service carrier commenced its air services on domestic routes in January 2015.

Vistara is 51 per cent owned by Tata Sons along with 49 per cent stake of SIA. It has a similar arrangement with the two carriers- SIA, SilkAir- for domestic flights. Vistara stated in a release, “Singapore Airlines (SIA) and regional subsidiary SilkAir have signed an agreement with Vistara to expand codesharing to international routes.” Vistara said that the codeshare agreement will be implemented over a period of time. The codeshare agreement is subject to regulatory approvals.

“We are further expanding the codeshare agreement with SIA and SilkAir to international flights. We’re happy to deepen this strategic partnership which means more seamless services from India to destinations across Asia, Oceania and the United States,” Vistaras chief strategy officer Vinod Kannan said. “Vistara is an important partner for SIA and SilkAir. This expansion of our codeshare agreement provides our customers with more travel options to and from India, SIA’s senior vice president, marketing planning, Tan Kai Ping, said.

Vistara will be codesharing with partner airlines on international flights for the first time. Under the expansion of an existing codeshare agreement which covers domestic flights, SIA will add its ‘SQ’ flight code to Vistara’s new international flights. In addition, SIA and SilkAir will add nine new codeshare destinations within India on Vistara-operated flights, said the release. With this expansion, SIA will codeshare on Vistara flights to more than 20domestic destinations. Similarly, Vistara will add its ‘UK’ designator code to SIA and SilkAir-operated flights between Singapore and eightdomestic destinations, it said.