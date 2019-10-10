Vistara festive sale begins: Now book flight tickets at a starting fare of just Rs 1199!

Vistara sale ticket booking: Vistara has fixed the booking period for 48 hours only. It has started 0001 hours of Thursday, October 10 and will be closed at 2359 hours of Friday, October 11, 2019. Flight tickets can be purchased for travel between October 10, 2019 to March 28, 2020.
Vistara sale: Good news for flyers across India as Vistara is offering a 48-hour festive season sale. Passengers can avail flight tickets with a starting fare of Rs 1199 on Vistara’s domestic network. You can also book flight tickets for new destinations added by Vistara – Udaipur, Jodhpur, Indore, and Patna. Flyers must take note that the Vistara sale discounts are of up to 75 per cent relative to the standard last-minute fares. While Economy Class fares start at Rs 1199, Premium Economy and Business Class fares start at Rs 2699 and Rs 6999, inclusive of taxes and fees, respectively.
Vistara airline ticket fares: Vistara is offering one-way sale fares. The discounted fares are applicable in either direction between the cities mentioned.
Vistara festive 48-hour sale: Know fares here
Delhi-Ahmedabad fare: Rs 2099
Delhi-Amritsar fare: Rs 2399
Delhi-Bagdogra fare: Rs 2699
Delhi-Bengaluru fare: Rs 3399
Delhi-Bhubaneshwar fare: Rs 3799
Delhi-Chandigarh fare: Rs 1499
Delhi-Chennai fare: Rs 3599
Delhi-Cochin fare: Rs 4099
Delhi-Guwahati fare: Rs 4299
Delhi-Hyderabad fare: Rs 2449
Delhi-Indore fare: Rs 2399
Delhi-Jammu fare: Rs 1699
Delhi-Jodhpur fare: Rs 3699
Delhi-Kolkata fare: Rs 2899
Delhi-Leh fare: Rs 1499
Delhi-Lucknow fare: Rs 1499
Delhi-Mumbai fare: Rs 2849
Delhi-Patna fare: Rs 2649
Delhi-Pune fare: Rs 2799
Delhi-Raipur fare: Rs 2899
Delhi-Ranchi fare: Rs 2649
Delhi-Srinagar fare: Rs 1549
Delhi-Udaipur fare: Rs 2899
Mumbai-Amritsar fare: Rs 3349
Mumbai-Bengaluru fare: Rs 1799
Mumbai-Chandigarh fare: Rs 3799
Mumbai-Chennai fare: Rs 2799
Mumbai-Goa fare: Rs 1999
Mumbai-Hyderabad fare: Rs 1599
Mumbai-Jodhpur fare: Rs 3699
Vistara sale ticket booking: Flyers can do Vistara sale ticket booking at https://www.airvistara.com/trip/festive_season_sale . You need to select ‘One Way’. Subsequently, fill in details like ‘origin’, ‘Destination’, passengers. Remember that Vistara sale is ending at 11.59 pm on October 11.
