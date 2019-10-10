Vistara festive sale begins: Now book flight tickets at a starting fare of just Rs 1199!

While Economy Class fares start at Rs 1199, Premium Economy and Business Class fares start at Rs 2699 and Rs 6999, inclusive of taxes and fees, respectively.

Vistara sale: Good news for flyers across India as Vistara is offering a 48-hour festive season sale. Passengers can avail flight tickets with a starting fare of Rs 1199 on Vistara’s domestic network. You can also book flight tickets for new destinations added by Vistara – Udaipur, Jodhpur, Indore, and Patna. Flyers must take note that the Vistara sale discounts are of up to 75 per cent relative to the standard last-minute fares. While Economy Class fares start at Rs 1199, Premium Economy and Business Class fares start at Rs 2699 and Rs 6999, inclusive of taxes and fees, respectively.

Vistara sale ticket booking: Vistara has fixed the booking period for 48 hours only. It has started 0001 hours of Thursday, October 10 and will be closed at 2359 hours of Friday, October 11, 2019. Flight tickets can be purchased for travel between October 10, 2019 to March 28, 2020.

Vistara airline ticket fares: Vistara is offering one-way sale fares. The discounted fares are applicable in either direction between the cities mentioned.

Vistara festive 48-hour sale: Know fares here

Delhi-Ahmedabad fare: Rs 2099

Delhi-Amritsar fare: Rs 2399

Delhi-Bagdogra fare: Rs 2699

Delhi-Bengaluru fare: Rs 3399

Delhi-Bhubaneshwar fare: Rs 3799

Delhi-Chandigarh fare: Rs 1499

Delhi-Chennai fare: Rs 3599

Delhi-Cochin fare: Rs 4099

Delhi-Guwahati fare: Rs 4299

Delhi-Hyderabad fare: Rs 2449

Delhi-Indore fare: Rs 2399

Delhi-Jammu fare: Rs 1699

Delhi-Jodhpur fare: Rs 3699

Delhi-Kolkata fare: Rs 2899

Delhi-Leh fare: Rs 1499

Delhi-Lucknow fare: Rs 1499

Delhi-Mumbai fare: Rs 2849

Delhi-Patna fare: Rs 2649

Delhi-Pune fare: Rs 2799

Delhi-Raipur fare: Rs 2899

Delhi-Ranchi fare: Rs 2649

Delhi-Srinagar fare: Rs 1549

Delhi-Udaipur fare: Rs 2899

Mumbai-Amritsar fare: Rs 3349

Mumbai-Bengaluru fare: Rs 1799

Mumbai-Chandigarh fare: Rs 3799

Mumbai-Chennai fare: Rs 2799

Mumbai-Goa fare: Rs 1999

Mumbai-Hyderabad fare: Rs 1599

Mumbai-Jodhpur fare: Rs 3699

Vistara sale ticket booking: Flyers can do Vistara sale ticket booking at https://www.airvistara.com/trip/festive_season_sale . You need to select ‘One Way’. Subsequently, fill in details like ‘origin’, ‘Destination’, passengers. Remember that Vistara sale is ending at 11.59 pm on October 11.