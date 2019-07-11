Vistara Delhi-Singapore, Mumbai-Singapore flights to be launched soon, Check rates and duration

Delhi-Singapore-Delhi flight fares for Economy and Business classes stands at Rs 21, 877 and Rs 76,890 respectively.

Vistara airlines Thursday launched daily Delhi to Singapore and Mumbai to Singapore flights. The full-service carrier, which is a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airline, has ventured into the international aviation market with these flights as it is aiming to provide ‘new feeling of flying’ to global markets. Vistara will be flying its Boeing 737-800NG aircraft with both Business and Economy classes to Singapore.

Delhi-Singapore, Mumbai to Singapore flights time

Vistara flight UK115 will depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) at 11.45 pm (IST) and will arrive at Singapore (SIN) airport at 8.15 am (local time) daily. Vistara flight UK116 will depart from Singapore at 9.30 am (local time) and will reach IGI airport at 12.45 pm (IST) daily. First Vistara flight from Delhi for Singapore will start from August 6. First Vistara flight from Singapore for Delhi will start from August 7.

From Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM), Vistara flight number UK105 will depart from 11.55 pm (IST) and will arrive at Singapore at 8.15 am (local time) from August 7 onwards. Vistara flight number UK106 will depart from Singapore at 10.30 am (local time) and will reach Mumbai at 1.55 pm (IST) daily from August 8 onwards.

Delhi-Singapore, Mumbai to Singapore flights rates

Delhi-Singapore-Delhi flight fares for Economy and Business classes stands at Rs 21, 877 and Rs 76,890 respectively. Singapore-Delhi-Singapore flight fares for Economy and Business class stand at SGD 451 and SGD 1452 respectively. Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai flight fares for the economy and business classes stand at Rs 20,778 and Rs 63,331 respectively. Singapore-Mumbai-Singapore flight fares for the economy and business classes are SGD 522 and SGD 1972 respectively.

“We present to the world today a shining new symbol of warm Indian hospitality with a contemporary approach and world-class service. We’re excited to start with Singapore as our first international destination, which we see as a very important market, given the opportunities it presents for corporate, business as well as leisure travel. As we soon take the ‘new feeling of flying’ to more international destinations, we hope to provide our customers from overseas the finest way to experience India, and inspire travellers from across India to explore more of the world,” Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, Leslie Thng said.