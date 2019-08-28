Vistara starts daily flights to Thailand, Bangkok; check schedule, dates

Vistara celebrated the occasion with all the flyers on its inaugural flight to Bangkok.

Vistara has started daily flight services between Delhi and Bangkok! Flyers can now travel in Premium Economy, Business and Economy classes to Thailand capital Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) airport. Bangkok is touted as one of the top travel destinations for travellers from India. Bangkok is Vistara’s third international destination.

Earlier this month, Vistara started daily flights to Singapore from Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM). Subsequently, the airline also started the daily flight service from Dubai, UAE from Mumbai.

Direct Vistara flight departs from Delhi airport at 08:25 am daily and will arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 2.15 pm (local time)

Flyers from Bangkok can also take convenient onward connections on Vistara to several destinations within India including Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. “We’re delighted to enter another new geography with service to Bangkok, one of world’s most-visited cities with immense potential to further grow tourism as well as business. With Vistara, we introduce India’s best airline to Bangkok that’s committed to making a mark in global aviation with its world-class product and impeccable service. With a novel product and unmatched Indian hospitality, we offer a unique experience and are confident that travellers will enjoy flying the ‘new feeling’ with Vistara,” Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said.

Vistara celebrated the occasion with all the flyers on its inaugural flight to Bangkok. The airline presented them with a gift bag of memorabilia and chocolates. The Tourism Authority of Thailand extended a traditional Thai welcome to all the passengers.

Vistara now connects 27 destinations and operates over 1200 flights a week. It has a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and eight Boeing 737-800NG aircraft. TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara started its operations in 2015.