Vistara becomes India’s first airline to offer in-flight Wi-Fi internet; Check details

New Delhi | September 18, 2020 12:01 PM

Vistara has the In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system. Through this, flyers can also access a rich multimedia library of nearly 700 hours of wide-ranging engaging content that includes movies, TV shows, and audio compilations of various genres as well as games.

vistara airlines, vistara career, vistara check in, vistara booking, vistara news, vistara airlines news, vistara airlines review, vistara airlines bookingVistara has a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 34 Airbus A320, one Airbus A321neo, six Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Vistara has started offering in-flight Wi-Fi internet on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The offer is effective from today i.e September 18 on flights between Indira Gandhi International Airport (Del) in Delhi and London Heathrow (LHR). With this, Vistara has become the first Indian airline to offer the service.

As part of Vistara’s introductory offer the service will be available free of cost to all flyers for a limited period. Vistara is also planning to introduce the in-flight Wi-Fi internet service on its Airbus A321neo aircraft as well.

The wireless connectivity system by Panasonic Avionics on Vistara’s Dreamliner allows passengers to access the internet on all Wi-Fi enabled mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. Vistara customers can now stay seamlessly connected at 35,000 feet above the ground, send an email, access information, use social media, and more. During the limited period of the free offering, Vistara will gather information on system functionality and feedback on the overall customer experience to further fine-tune the service. The airline will announce the tariff plans for the service in due course.

“We are delighted to offer on-board WiFi internet connectivity which takes our on-board travel experience to truly global standards. We are also glad to be the first Indian carrier to be able to offer this service to our customers. We truly hope our customers enjoy this new addition as we continuously strive to surpass their expectations,” Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said.

