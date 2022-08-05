Vistara announces inflight food festival ‘Dawat-e-Awadh’ on completing two years of its long-haul operations

Vistara has announced ‘Dawat-e-Awadh’ – a special meal festival, on board all its long-haul flights for completing two years of its long-haul operations. The meal festival will be celebrated from 05 August to 31 August 2022 on all its flights from India to Frankfurt, London and Paris.

As per the release, Customers flying Vistara from India to Frankfurt, London and Paris will be offered flavourful Awadhi delicacies, in response to popular demand for regional favourites on these flights.

The special menu includes several vegetarian and non-vegetarian Awadhi dishes such as Zafrani Pulao, Dum ka Paneer, Achari Murg Khurchan with Khamiri Roti, Murg Handi Korma, Aloo Bukhara Kofta, etc. and indulgent desserts like Matka Kulfi and Shahi Tukda.

Vistara started its long-haul operations, with direct connectivity between Delhi and London Heathrow, in August 2020. Today, the airline has announced direct connectivity to and from several international destinations including Bangkok, Dhaka, Dubai, Frankfurt, Jeddah, Kathmandu, London Heathrow, Paris and Singapore.

On completing 2 years, Mr. Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “At Vistara, It is the perfect occasion for us to celebrate with our clients. We have often received very positive feedback on Indian regional favourite meals from our customers. ‘Dawat-e-Awadh’ is designed to create a memorable gastronomic experience for our customers onboard India’s finest full-service carrier.

About Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited):

TATA SIA Airlines Limited is known by the brand name Vistara which is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara started its commercial operations on January 9, 2015 and has a fleet of 53 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and has flown more than 35 million customers since starting operations.

In a short span of time, Vistara has raised the bar for operations and service standards in the Indian aviation industry to become the country’s most loved airline and has crossed the mark of flying 35 million passengers.