Vistara announces flights to Udaipur, Varanasi-Khajuraho; check schedule, dates

Travellers across India have got a perfect Diwali gift from Vistara as the airline has announced direct flight services to historic places like Udaipur in Rajasthan and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. The daily direct service between Mumbai and Udaipur has already begun. Vistara flights on the Delhi-Udaipur route will be available from October 29 this year. Vistara has announced flight services between Varanasi and Khajuraho.

Flyers to and from Udaipur can take one-stop connections via Delhi and Mumbai to destinations across India as well as to cities abroad that the airline flies to. “We are delighted to bring the world-class flying experience of Vistara to Udaipur, the city of lakes that draws people from around the globe. We are confident that our service to Udaipur from Mumbai and Delhi will fuel the tourism growth in the city and our international operations will complement this even further,” Vistara’s Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan, said.

Vistara has announced that it would operate daily direct flights between Delhi and Patna from November 3. The airline will also fly daily between Varanasi and Khajuraho from November 5.

Vistara schedule: Flight number UK715 will depart from Delhi (Del) at 6.15 pm and will reach Patna (PAT) at 7.55 pm. Flight number UK716 will depart from Patna at 8.30 pm and will reach Delhi at 10.30 pm. The flights will be available on daily basis. Flight number UK631 will depart from Varanasi (VNS) at 12.45 pm and reach Khajuraho (HJR) at 1.45 pm. Flight number UK 622 will depart from Khajuraho at 2.20 pm and will reach at Varanasi 3.25 pm. The flights will be available on a daily basis. Bookings for flights to and from Patna and Khajuraho have been opened.