Vistara announces direct flights between Mumbai, Dubai; check flight offers, schedule, ticket fares

Vistara flight schedule: Vistara has announced flight schedule between Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) and Dubai.

Vistara has announced daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai. This is the first time that Vistara is offering the ‘Premium economy class’ between India and the UAE in addition to the economy and business classes. The full-service carrier will use its Airbus A320neo aircraft with three-class cabin configuration to fly ‘to and from’ Dubai. Vistara will also launch flight operations to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai, starting August 6 and 7, respectively.

Vistara flight schedule: Vistara has announced flight schedule between Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) and Dubai. Flight number UK201 will depart from Mumbai at 4.25 pm (Indian Standard Time) and will arrive at Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 6.15 pm (local time) on a daily basis. Flight number UK202 will depart from Mumbai at 7.15 pm (local time) and will reach 12.15 am (IST). Flight operations will begin on August 21.

Vistara flight offers, ticket fares: Vistara is offering an economy class seat at Rs 17,820, premium economy class seat at Rs 24,900, and a business class seat at Rs 37,465 on Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai sector. Vistara is offering an economy class seat at AED 765, premium economy class seat at AED 1085, and a business class seat at AED 2315 on Dubai-Mumbai-Dubai sector.

Flyers can book Vistara flights to and from Dubai at Vistara website www.airvistara.com, the airline’s iOS, and Android mobile apps.

“We’re delighted to add Dubai to our growing network, a city that has been constantly thriving for decades and always has something new to offer. With the continuous influx of international trade, business and tourists all year round, especially given the strong economic and cultural ties between India and the UAE, Dubai makes a key addition to our growing network. We’re very excited to offer India’s finest flying experience to travellers from both the countries,” Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said.