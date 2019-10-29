Vistara announces direct flights between Mumbai, Delhi and Udaipur, Jodhpur; check schedule

Vistara flights also enable flyers from Udaipur and Jodhpur to take convenient one-stop connections via Mumbai and Delhi to destinations across India as well as to cities abroad.

Travelling to Rajasthan’s two of the most beautiful, decorated cities- Jodhpur and Udaipur – becomes more easier! Vistara has launched daily flights between Jodhpur, Udaipur and Mumbai and New Delhi. Earlier, on October 4, 2019, Vistara launched flights between Mumbai and Udaipur. The airline’s flights also enable flyers from Udaipur and Jodhpur to take convenient one-stop connections via Mumbai and Delhi to destinations across India as well as to cities abroad.

Vistara flight schedule: Flight number UK613 will depart from Mumbai airport (BOM) at 12.15 pm and will reach Udaipur (UDR) at 1.55 pm. Flight number UK614 will depart from Udaipur at 2.30 pm and will arrive at Mumbai at 4.00 pm. Flight number UK627 will depart from Delhi (DEL) at 1.00 pm and will arrive at Udaipur at 2.45 pm. Flight number UK628 will depart from Udaipur at 3.20 pm and will reach Delhi at 4.45 pm.

Flight number UK683 will depart from Delhi at 1.50 pm and will reach Jodhpur at 3.00 pm. Flight number 682 will depart from Jodhpur at 3.35 pm and will reach Delhi at 4.55 pm.

Flight number UK655 will depart from Mumbai at 2.30 pm and will reach Jodhpur at 4.10 pm. Flight number UK656 will depart from Jodhpur at 4.45 pm and will reach Mumbai at 6.15 pm.

Aforementioned flights are available on a daily basis.

Vistara’s Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan, said, “We are delighted to bring India’s only five-star airline to Rajasthan with flights to and from Udaipur and Jodhpur, two cities that have significantly contributed to putting Indian tourism on the global map. Both these cities continue to see demand for more connectivity for domestic as well international travellers. We firmly believe that Vistara’s much sought after product and globally-awarded service makes just the right combination to suit the market need and demand.”