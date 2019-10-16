Vistara announces daily direct flights between Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram; check fares, schedule

Thiruvananthapuram is Vistara’s second destination in Kerala. (Image: Reuters)

Vistara flight from Delhi Airport: Flyers between Delhi and Kerala are set to get more options as Vistara has announced daily direct flights between Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. This is Vistara’s 33rd destination in India.

Vistara’s commercial flight services between Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram will commence from November 9, 2019. The airline has started bookings for the flight tickets between Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Trivandrum International Airport (TRV) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vistara flight schedule, timings: Flight number UK 897 will depart from Delhi at 7 am and will reach 10.20 am. Flight number UK 898 will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 11 am and is scheduled to reach Delhi at 2.20 pm. These flights are available on a daily basis.

Vistara fares, flight ticket prices: Thiruvananthapuram is Vistara’s second destination in Kerala. It already has flight services to and from Kochi. Vistara fares between Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram start at Rs 5,299 for Economy class and Rs 21,999 for Business class.

Vistara has said that daily flights connecting Kerala cities would boost tourism in the picturesque southern Indian state.

Flyers can book Vistara flight tickets at the airline’s official website www.airvistara.com .

Vistara has recently launched international flights connecting Bangkok, Dubai, and Singapore. On the domestic routes, Vistara has launched flight services to and from Indore, Jodhpur, Khajuraho, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, and Udaipur.

Overall Vistara operates over 200 flights per day. The airline has a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and 9 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.