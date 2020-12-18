  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vistara allows passengers to book tickets directly on Google

December 18, 2020 1:54 PM

The passengers will not be directed to any other website while booking the tickets using the integrated 'Book on Google' feature, the airline said in a statement.

The airline said this new feature has been made possible through a technology partnership with Amadeus.

Vistara said on Friday that the passengers could now directly search and book tickets on its flights using Google.

“We are sure that this new ‘Book on Google’ feature will enable an even more hassle-free experience and bring greater convenience to our customers,” Vistara chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan said.

