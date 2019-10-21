Vistara airlines ticket sale: Now book round-trip flights for Singapore, Bangkok, Dubai at low prices

Vistara has categorically stated that sale fares are applicable on a first-come, first-served basis, and the best fares on the most sought-after dates go fast.

Want to celebrate Christmas or usher in the New Year 2020 by spending quality times in exotic locations like Singapore, Bangkok and Dubai? Vistara is offering you a pre-Diwali ‘Grand International Sale’ with return fares starting at Rs 14,499 (inclusive all taxes). Vistara has stated that its sale is applicable on flights to Singapore, Bangkok, and Dubai. Flyers travelling in all three classes of travel- Business, Economy and Premium Economy can avail the offer. The sale is also applicable for Vistara flights departing from Singapore, Bangkok and Dubai.

The booking period for Vistara sale is from October 21, 2019, to October 23, 2019. The 72-hour Vistara sale has started from 12.01 am on October 21, 2019 and will end at 11.59 pm on October 23, 2019. The travel period is between October 28, 2019, and March 31, 2020. One can book flight tickets at www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs).

WATCH: Vande Bharat Express Delhi-Katra train to Vaishno Devi! Review of new luxury Train 18

Vistara flight fares: Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai flight ticket in Economy class is Rs 14,499, in Premium Economy class it is at Rs 18,999 and in Business Class ir is Rs 46,999. Dubai-Mumbai-Dubai flight ticket in Economy is United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dirham (AED) 799, in Premium Economy is AED 999, and in Business class is AED 2,469. Delhi-Bangkok-Delhi flight ticket at Economy is Rs 15,199, Premium Economy is Rs 19,499, and Business Class is Rs 41,999. Bangkok-Delhi-Bangkok flight ticket in Economy is Thai Baht (THB) 7,099, Premium Economy is THB 9,099, and Business Class is THB 17,999. Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai flight ticket in Economy class is Rs 17,999, Premium Economy is Rs 22,999, and Business Class is 55,999. Singapore-Mumbai-Singapore ticket in Economy class is Singapore dollar (SGD) 429, Premium class is SGD 529, and Business class is SGD 1,399. Delhi-Singapore-Delhi flight ticket in Economy class is Rs 18,999, Premium Economy class is Rs 23,999 and Business Class is Rs 57,999. Singapore-Delhi-Singapore flight ticket in Economy is Singapore Dollar (SGD) 399, Premium class is SGD 499, and Business class is SGD 1,199. These fares are for all-inclusive round-trip (return) fares, with no surprise fuel surcharges, taxes, or fees in addition to the stated fares.

Vistara has categorically stated that sale fares are applicable on a first-come, first-served basis, and the best fares on the most sought-after dates go fast. Vistara’s codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir enables customers to choose to fly to destinations across Asia Pacific and Australia via Singapore at great fares as well.