Vistara airlines starts Delhi-London long haul flight under transport bubble arrangement, check details

On the other hand, the flight from London to Delhi will also fly thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1535 PM(UK time zone).

Vistara airlines, in its debut long haul international flight, flew from New Delhi to London Heathrow airport today. From today onwards the airline will run the flights between the two capitals thrice a week, according to the press statement issued by the airline. The flight is being run in accordance with the “transport bubble” established between India and the United Kingdom that will allow operations of limited number of flights between the two nations in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Starting from today, the operations of the Vistara New Delhi-London flight will continue until 24th of October as per the transport bubble arrangement, the airline said.

The arrangement of “air bubble” has been devised mutually among different nations of the world to resume limited operations of the airline industry and ensure vital movement of stranded people. The arrangement allows select airlines in both the countries to operate on a fixed number of routes and days. As per the arrangement established by the Vistara airlines, the flight from New Delhi airport to Heathrow airport, London will fly three times in a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and depart at 0215 AM(Indian Standard Time). On the other hand, the flight from London to Delhi will also fly thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1535 PM(UK time zone).

Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Leslie Thng on the occasion of the launch of airlines’ first long haul international flight said that the moment marks the beginning of growth for the airline in the global skies. He also said that though the flight is not a regular route flight, nevertheless the company is happy and excited to have started its first long haul international flight operations.

Since the Coronavirus cases started to grow in the country in March, all domestic and international flights had been suspended to stop the spread of the virus. However, even after five months, the regular movement of air traffic could not be resumed due to an increasing number of cases in India and rise in infections in other parts of the world during the second wave of Coronavirus. This led the governments of different countries to devise the transport bubble arrangement in collaboration with select airlines to start limited operations of the airlines.