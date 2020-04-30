Vistara airlines issues inflight modifications to tackle Coronavirus infection; Read full list

In line with social distancing norms, the airline aims to introduce new operating procedures to minimize the touchpoints of human contact on board by up to 80%.

Vistara Airlines has taken stern measures to tackle Coronavirus COVID-19 spread! Vistara has announced temporary modifications to in-flight services for health and safety reasons. These are applied to both domestic and international flights in order to ensure the health and safety of passengers and its staff after the resumption of flight services, Vistara said in a statement.

1. Vistara has stated that it intends to continue serving food and beverages in all cabins.

2. The airline wants to reduce the cabin crew’s time spent on aisle and interaction with customers.

3. On Vistara’s domestic flights, the service alterations include a reduction in meal choices and withdrawal of services such as onboard sales, welcome drink, hot meals and beverages in Premium Economy and Economy cabins, Starbucks coffee, and Turkish towels.

4. Water-pouring will be replaced with the distribution of 200ml sealed water bottles on all flights, and cold refreshments will be served to customers in Premium Economy and Economy cabins, including to customers opting for Economy Lite fares, Vistara said.

5. With an aim to further reduce the risk of spreading the virus by touch, the airline has implemented a temporary fleetwide removal of its inflight magazine and other reading material.

6. Services on international flights will also be reviewed accordingly to curtail contact with customers.

7. Vistara’s cabin crew are receiving appropriate training on minimizing their chances of contracting or spreading the coronavirus. They will undergo thermal screenings before the departure and arrival of flights and will be quarantined/tested if any colleagues or passengers show symptoms of infection or test positive for COVID-19. The cabin crew will wear protective equipment such as face masks and disposable gloves at all times.

8. Vistara will implement social distancing across all possible passenger touchpoints and encourage the usage of self-service facilities such as web check-in and airport check-in kiosks.