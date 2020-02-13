Vistara adds another destination to its routes; open services for Nepal

Vistara had started its operations in January 2015 and currently connects 34 destinations.

Vistara Airlines has added its fifth stop outside India with the inauguration of its services to Nepal. The company, on February 12 have started its flight services from Delhi to Kathmandu, Vistara said in a statement. The airlines had started its international services back in August 2019 and Singapore was the first destination. The company later started its flight services in Dubai, Colombo and Bangkok. According to Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, the airline company will deploy aircraft having three-class configuration soon. He also that Vistara will offer Premium Economy class while travelling from India to Nepal.

According to the company, the new aircraft will enable the company to expand further in India along with small and long international routes as well. The company expected to add more than 40 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft by 2023. Vistara had started its operations in January 2015 and currently connects 34 destinations. It also operated more than 200 flights in one day and has a fleet of seven Boeing 737-800NG aircraft and around 32 Airbus A320.

Meanwhile, the Indian carrier ( a joint venture of Singapore Airlines and Tata Group) has agreed on multiple services which will boost their entry into bringing new 787-9 aircraft which will include Airplane Health Management tools and Maintenance Performance Toolbox. The new agreement for digital solutions for Boeing will help in providing real-time data along with customer alerts and fleet data that will enhance maintenance capabilities. For this, Vistara has entered a five-year agreement to receive Boeing Alertness Model tools and Jeppesen Crew Rostering in order to improve crew planning capabilities and operational efficiency.