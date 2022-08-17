Vistadome coach in Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi train: Travellers can now enjoy scenic beauty of Narmada Valley – Check details

To promote tourism through trains, Indian railways introduced Vistadome coaches in select trains which run through picturesque routes. These train offer a comfortable train journey to tourists and make it memorable with breathtaking views. Indian Railways has now introduced Vistadome coaches in Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi train which connects this Madhya Pradesh City famous for Dhuandhar waterfall with the state capital Bhopal. It terminates at Bhopal’s modern Rani Kamalapati Station which was formerly known as Habibganj. The train with new Vistadome coach was flagged off from Rani Kamalapati station by State’s Minister of tourism, culture and religious trust and endowment Usha Thakur and Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang on Tuesday, 16th August. This Jan Shatabdi train runs as train number 12061 from Rani Kamlapati Station and returns from Jabalpur as Train number 12062.

भोपाल से जबलपुर जाने वाली जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस में विस्टाडोम कोच का उद्धघाटन होने जा रहा है।

कोच में बड़ी खिड़कियां, 360° घुमावदार और पुशबैक कुर्सियां और स्वचालित स्लाइडिंग दरवाजे आपके सफर को और अधिक रोमांचक बनाएंगे।

अब मध्य प्रदेश में सिर्फ मंज़िल ही नहीं, सफर भी खूबसूरत होगा। pic.twitter.com/VxlebFF0GS — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) August 16, 2022

The Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi train passes through the Narmada Valley right in between Vindhya and Satpura ranges. The valley is scenic and full of Insta-friendly views! It has stoppages at Hoshangabad, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Kareli, Narsinghpur, Shridham and Madan Mahal stations. Here’s what a Vistadome coach offers to passengers:

Wide windows to capture the scenic beauty and an observation window at the rear end of the coach

Glassed roof to give wider, clearer views

360-degree rotatable seats and push-back chairs

Latest GPS-based passenger information system

Automatic sliding doors which are wide enough to facilitate entry for Divyang passengers

LED lights and multiple TV screens

Toilets have ceramic tile floor and its walls have all necessary fittings

Vistadome coaches have almost 54% transparent area and have 44 seats. Passengers can keep their luggage in mutli-tier steel luggage safe. It also has snacks table, and mini-pantry facilities. With Jabalpur Jan Shatbdi Express getting Vistadome coaches, travelling to tourists destinations like Bhimbetka near Bhopal, Tawa Dam, Pachmargi, Satpura National Park, Bheda Ghat, Madhai, etc., has become much easier and photo-friendly. Indian Railways first introduced Vistadome coaches on Visakhapatnam-Araku train in 2017. As per the latest updates from Indian railways, 33 Vistadome coaches are attached with 23 pairs of trains.