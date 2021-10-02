Visitors can now cruise around in e-cars in Delhi’s Asola Bhatti Sanctuary

He said those who visit the sanctuary can also book an electric car and guides for Neeli Jheel "so that they can experience the pure surroundings we are aiming to build".

People visiting Delhi’s Asola Bhatti Sanctuary will now be able to book electric cars and guides online, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

He made the announcement during the inauguration of the Wildlife Conservation Week at the sanctuary.

“Delhi belongs to all of us and it is our responsibility. There is a Neeli Jheel inside this area. People of Delhi come to visit it and the government has given priority to its beautification. People can come here and feel that if we plant all these plants near us, then the air will be clean,” he said.

Rai also inaugurated a cycle track in the sanctuary.

“Today the cycle track is also being inaugurated. Along with this, in the coming days, different competitions and training camps will be run here,” he said.

He said those who visit the sanctuary can also book an electric car and guides for Neeli Jheel “so that they can experience the pure surroundings we are aiming to build”.

The minister also remembered Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

He described Gandhi as the country’s “greatest statesman” and Shastri as the “epitome of honesty”.

“Mahatma Gandhi never took part in any elections but to free this country from the politics of slavery of the British, he lived his life in the politics of freedom struggle. Despite Mahatma Gandhi not contesting any elections, he was the country’s greatest statesman,” Rai said.

“Even when Lal Bahadur Shastri contested elections and became the prime minister, he never gave up on the values of the freedom struggle,” he said.