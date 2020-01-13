Visiting Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple soon? Keep this new rule in mind

The meeting of the Kashi Vidvat Parishad was chaired by Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Dharmarth Karya Minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari

All those who were planning a pilgrimage trip to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi need to slightly change their wardrobe. The choice is no longer yours because the temple has made a new rule regarding the same. A dress code has been implemented for the devotees of the temple and without the proper attire, the devotees will not be able to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Also read | Travelers, keep track of weather alerts! Shimla police issue fresh advisor

All the devotees wishing to touch the Jyotirlinga (called sparsh darshan) will have to ensure that they don a dhoti-kurta or a sari. Devotees wearing jeans, t-shirts, or pants will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum and will only get to worship the deity from afar. The decision was taken by the Kashi Vidvat Parishad on Sunday evening. In the meeting, it was decided that a dress code will also be fixed for the priests who offer the prayers to the deity so that they can be distinguished from the devotees, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

The meeting of the Kashi Vidvat Parishad was chaired by Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Dharmarth Karya Minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari. The objective of the meeting was to extend the timings of sparsh darshan so that more devotees could pay obeisance and touch the Jyotirlinga. During the meeting, it was unanimously decided that the timing for sparsh darshan could be extended to 11 am. Professor Ramchandra Pandey suggested that the devotees should have a fixed dress code, after which the dress code was finalised by the parishad, according to Hindustan Times report. The dates for the implementation of the code has not yet been decided, but HT quoted Tiwari as saying that the parishad has asked the temple administration to implement the code as soon as possible.

As per the Shri Kashi Vishwanath website, the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. It was renovated in 1780 AD by Maratha monarch Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore. It stands near the banks of River Ganga and is regarded as one of the most important places of worship for the Hindus.