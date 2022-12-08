scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Election Coverage
Pause slide

Visiting Sri Lanka? Check new Covid-19 protocols here

The mandatory regulation to produce a pre-boarding or on-arrival negative COVID-19 test (PCR/Rapid Antigen Test) (RAT) by any person arriving in Sri Lanka from overseas has also been removed.

Written by FE Travel
Visiting Sri Lanka? Check new Covid-19 protocols here
Any foreigner who tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sri Lanka will be required to isolate for a period of 7 days.

To boost tourism, Sri Lanka has decided to discontinue the COVID-19 vaccination certificate for travellers entering the island nation. Asela Gunawardena, the Director General of Health Services said, travel to Sri Lanka would be free of mandatory COVID-19 restrictions.

The mandatory requirement of producing the COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter the country would be no longer needed. That’s not all, you will no longer be asked for a pre-boarding or on-arrival negative COVID-19 test (PCR/Rapid Antigen Test) (RAT).

Any foreigner who tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sri Lanka will be required to isolate for a period of 7 days at a private hospital/hotel/place of residence.

Also Read

Sri Lanka mandated carrying a negative COVID-19 test and proof of vaccination when it opened its borders to foreign arrivals amidst the COVID crisis in 2021.

With PTI inputs

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.