Visiting Sri Lanka? Check new Covid-19 protocols here

To boost tourism, Sri Lanka has decided to discontinue the COVID-19 vaccination certificate for travellers entering the island nation. Asela Gunawardena, the Director General of Health Services said, travel to Sri Lanka would be free of mandatory COVID-19 restrictions.

The mandatory requirement of producing the COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter the country would be no longer needed. That’s not all, you will no longer be asked for a pre-boarding or on-arrival negative COVID-19 test (PCR/Rapid Antigen Test) (RAT).

Any foreigner who tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sri Lanka will be required to isolate for a period of 7 days at a private hospital/hotel/place of residence.

Sri Lanka mandated carrying a negative COVID-19 test and proof of vaccination when it opened its borders to foreign arrivals amidst the COVID crisis in 2021.

With PTI inputs