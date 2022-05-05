Visiting Ladakh? Don’t miss these must-visit places – Check details here

Ladakh is the Shangrilla on earth that is nestled among the two of the world’s mighty mountain ranges of the Great Himalayas and Karakoram. The place lies at an altitude that ranges from 9,000 to 25,000 feet, while the cold desert happens to be the great summer getaway one can have.

Ladakh is located at the ‘Crossroads of High Asia’ that is situated at the western edge of the Tibetan plateau and is served as an important link in the trade with Central Asia, with cultures exposed to its neighbouring regions.

Over time, Ladakh has evolved into a unique composite culture, while the blend of its tradition, culture, environment, landscape and adventure tourism make it a great destination for your holidays.

The first thing that comes to mind, while thinking of Ladak is Pangong Tso Lake. Recalling the scene from the ‘3 Idiots’ movie the place has a beautiful lake that captivates the attention, which extends for 12 km from India to Tibet. Interestingly, the most unique thing about the lake is its changing colour that turns from azure to light blue, green and grey.

Situated among the Karakoram Range, the Nubra valley is a green oasis in the cold desert where the mountainous rivers and lush greenery soothe the eyes. During the summers, the valley gets adorned with pink and yellow roses during summers and one can enjoy the Bactrian camel ride in the Nubra valley, which happen to be the rarest kind of two hump camels. These camels were the primary mode of transportation during the historical silk route. One should also visit Diskit Monastery which is known for the 32 metre Maitreya Buddha statue and also further enjoy activities like ziplining, ATV rides and others.

For motorbikers, at an elevation of 5602 meters, Khardung La is the highest motorable road in India where one can witness the breathtaking views of the Karakoram range and Himalayas from the top.

For wildlife enthusiasts, the Hemis National Park happens to be a delight, which is situated at an altitude ranging between 3,300 and 6,000 meters and is believed to be the highest park in the world that also has rare snow leopards. Further, there is also a 400-year-old Hemis Monastery that is situated over here.

You can also bring home the memories of Ladakh by shopping at the famous Main Bazaar, where one could collect stone jewellery, Tibetan handcraft and art pieces, silver, pashmina shawl, rugs, woollens, apricot and more.